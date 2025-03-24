SINGAPORE: ​In a recent Reddit post titled “Mysterious cats in MBS,” a user shared an intriguing photograph of two cats standing calmly amidst the bustling crowd at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). The felines appeared undisturbed by their garnered attention, leading the poster to question whether this was part of a guerrilla marketing campaign.

Notably, no pet parent was visible, yet the cats’ domesticated demeanour and patience with onlookers suggested they were well-acquainted with human interaction.​ The Reddit community quickly responded with insights that shed light on the cats’ origins and apparent comfort in public spaces.

One user recounted an encounter, stating, “I think I saw them on the shoulders of a shirtless rollerblading dude once when I went for a walk near that area. I assume he is like a regular there or something.” This observation was corroborated by another user, who elaborated, “Oh, these kitties are always with a rollerblading dude I used to skate with, if I’m not wrong (kinda remember them because of their harness). He straps each of them to him and just skates around. They’re very sweet, and they love going out with him. He brought them over with him from India.”​

The notion of a rollerblading companion was further supported by another user, “Now (that you) mention it, I was cycling once at gardens by the bay and saw a dude roller skating while holding cats.” Additionally, a user also pointed out, “There’s a dude on rollerblades sitting down in the background. That him?” to which another user simply confirmed, “Yup.”​

The presence of these cats at MBS, seemingly at ease amidst the crowd, sparked admiration among Reddit users. They expressed appreciation for the photograph, commenting, “That’s a gorgeous photo; if you happen to be in contact with him, it’d be fun to let him know his kitties are up here (and that we love them, obviously).”

This sentiment highlights the community’s affection for the cats and their unique appearances in public spaces.​ The discussion also touched upon the challenges of training cats to be comfortable in such environments.

A user remarked, “I’ve always wished I could train such good cats. Unfortunately, mine are just really domesticated,” indicating a desire among cat owners to have pets as adaptable and well-behaved as those seen at MBS.​

The Reddit thread unveiled the story behind the mysterious cats at MBS, attributing their presence to a rollerblading pet parent who brought them from India and regularly takes them out, much to the public’s delight. The cats’ calm demeanour and the pet parent’s unique mode of transport have not only captivated onlookers but also fostered a sense of community among those who have encountered them.​