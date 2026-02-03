There’s a new way to climb the finance corporate ladder, ACCA says

SINGAPORE: By 2035, finance professionals in Singapore and across Southeast Asia may find that the usual climb up the corporate ladder isn’t the only way to grow their careers.

Nearly half of finance professionals in the region already believe career progression will soon look different, with 42% saying flexible career paths will replace linear career paths, while 46% think there will be room for both.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) survey found that instead of tenure or job titles alone, career progression will increasingly be more about skills, adaptability, and global awareness—something Singapore-based professionals already practise, given the little red dot’s small domestic market, high-cost environment, and its reputation as a global business hub.

However, now, it’s all about building the right skills that contribute value to the business and less about personal choice.

Notably, the study found that nearly seven in 10 professionals in the region see artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology as essential future skills.

ACCA business management head Clive Webb said, “Those who appreciate and adapt to the changes will benefit from stimulating and rewarding careers in finance and accountancy. Curiosity and agility will be key features of a successful career, as careers will be flexible and dynamic.”

“Finance professionals must be willing to let go of outdated expectations and embrace a future which will see the rise of hyper-personalised careers featuring more flexibility but less predictability,” ACCA chief executive Helen Brand added. /TISG

