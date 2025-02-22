KOREA: The Witch is a gripping mystery that keeps you guessing, Soompi reported.

Murphy’s Law states that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” For most people, that could mean losing another sock in the wash or spilling coffee on their new blouse. But for Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), it means people around her mysteriously die.

Fine line between truth and rumour

Starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui, The Witch is Channel A’s latest Saturday-Sunday mystery romance K-drama. The series explores themes of superstition, isolation, and the fine line between truth and rumour.

The story introduces Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), a brilliant data miner who profiles people with eerie accuracy. His skills are showcased in a casino scene, later revealed as part of a presentation on profit strategies. His talent for reading people resurfaces when he encounters Mi Jeong on a subway.

Avoiding human contact

Dong Jin and Mi Jeong share a history. In high school, she was labelled a “witch” after every boy who confessed to her suffered an accident—or worse. Ostracised, she eventually dropped out. However, episode two reveals that misfortunes surrounded her even before high school. From her mother dying in childbirth to her father’s tragic accident, Mi Jeong’s life has been plagued by loss. Seeking solitude, she moves to Seoul, working as a translator while avoiding human contact.

The drama masterfully plays with perception—Is Mi Jeong cursed, or is she a victim of baseless gossip? Dong Jin believes in logic, dismissing the so-called curse as a coincidence. Yet, subtle clues, like Mi Jeong translating a Rapunzel story about a cursed exile, suggest otherwise.

With only two episodes released, The Witch leaves viewers questioning fate, perception, and whether Mi Jeong is truly doomed or simply misunderstood. The remaining episodes promise an exciting unravelling of this eerie mystery.