Luxury has long been synonymous with exclusivity, wealth, and impeccable taste. High-end brands and their iconic products, like the Hermès Birkin bag, were once the ultimate indicators of status. The long waitlists, exorbitant price tags, and rarefied status made it a litmus test for the ultra-wealthy.

But as the luxury market evolves, new signals of prosperity are emerging, shifting the focus from material possessions to lifestyle choices that reflect privilege, health, and personal expression.

The rise of affordable luxury knock-offs

According to a Yahoo Lifestyle article, for decades, owning a Hermès Birkin was considered the epitome of luxury. The bag’s price tag—often upwards of $25,000—made it exclusive to only the wealthiest individuals. But in an unexpected twist, Walmart introduced an affordable version of the iconic bag for just $80, sending shockwaves through the fashion world. TikTok users quickly embraced this budget-friendly alternative, celebrating how it brought a piece of high fashion to the masses.

What was once a gate-kept symbol of exclusivity is now accessible to a broader audience, thanks to affordable knock-offs. These dupes, ranging from Birkin imitations to replica luxury sneakers, have democratized access to the once-elusive world of high-end fashion. Critics argue that owning these replicas doesn’t diminish personal style, while others see it as a sign of how the luxury market is losing its grip on defining status.

“The shame of buying these things has gone,” says Alice Sherwood, author of “Authenticity: Reclaiming Reality in a Counterfeit Culture.” With rapid trend cycles and skyrocketing prices, many no longer see the need to spend thousands on an “It” bag that may be out of style in a year.

A new standard of wealth – health, leisure, and privacy

As traditional luxury items become more accessible, the markers of wealth have shifted. Today, status is not just about owning expensive items but rather about how individuals choose to spend their time and present themselves.

Privacy has emerged as a powerful symbol of wealth. Eugene Healey, a TikTok content creator and brand consultant, posits that being “chronically offline” is now a luxury flex. In a world where everyone is plugged into social media and constantly seeking validation online, opting out of the digital world signifies a unique position of privilege. The ultra-wealthy can afford to remain detached from the internet’s noise, spending time in high-end establishments without the need for social media validation. This newfound ability to “unplug” reflects a lifestyle that is inaccessible to most, serving as a subtle marker of affluence.

Leisure time is another important status symbol. Unlike middle-class workers juggling multiple jobs, the wealthy have the luxury of choosing how they spend their free time. Whether it’s playing pickleball at a country club, practising yoga at a private studio, or indulging in personal development, the activities one engages in during downtime reveal much about one’s social standing. Silvia Bellezza, a Columbia Business School professor, notes that wealth is often communicated through leisure pursuits, which are closely linked to wellness, health, and self-improvement.

The new luxury – personalized and expressive fashion

As luxury brands fail to live up to their promises, the desire for more personal, meaningful fashion has taken centre stage. Many high-end brands have been criticized for their lack of innovation, as prices rise without a corresponding increase in quality or appeal. A study by Bain & Company revealed that 50 million luxury consumers exited the market between 2022 and 2024, many of them turning away from traditional brands like Louis Vuitton and Burberry. Consumers, especially those in emerging markets like China, have become disillusioned with expensive products that fail to resonate on a deeper level.

As a result, personal expression has emerged as the new status symbol. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward items that reflect their individuality, values, or commitment to sustainability. Personalized fashion, like monogrammed bags or custom-made garments, is gaining popularity as it provides a more authentic form of luxury. Brands like Burberry and Louis Vuitton are responding to this shift by offering more customizable options, catering to the growing demand for personal touch and meaning in fashion.

The evolution of luxury in a changing world

In the past, luxury was about owning rare and expensive items that signal wealth. But as the market for knock-offs and replicas grows, the true markers of affluence are shifting toward behavioural signals—privacy, leisure, and personalized fashion. The ultra-wealthy are no longer defined by the possessions they own but by how they live their lives and the choices they make in their free time. As the democratization of fashion, health, and beauty continues, the traditional symbols of wealth are becoming less relevant. Instead, success is now expressed in more abstract yet equally powerful ways.