KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, based on global OTT ranking site FlixPatrol, as of Feb 3, the Netflix original series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call secured 3rd place in the global TOP 10 TV show rankings.

The series climbed to 2nd place on Jan 29, surpassing Squid Game Season 2. Though it dropped one spot on Jan 31, it has consistently held 3rd place.

Success internationally

Beyond its domestic success in South Korea, the show has topped rankings in nine other countries, including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Paraguay, Qatar, Singapore, Venezuela, and Taiwan.

The top spot currently belongs to Netflix’s U.S. series The Night Agent Season 2, leading with 743 points, followed by The Recruit Season 2 in 2nd place. Meanwhile, Squid Game Season 2 slipped from 4th to 5th place, maintaining its competitive run alongside The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Gripping storyline

The drama follows Baek Kang Hyeok (played by Ju Ji Hoon), a brilliant surgeon with extensive battlefield experience who is tasked with reviving a struggling trauma centre. Adapted from the web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour, the series has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and compelling performances.

Ju Ji Hoon stars as the lead character, Baek Kang Hyeok, while Choo Young Woo takes on the role of his first mentee, Fellow Yang Jae Won. Since its Netflix release on Jan 24, the show has gained widespread popularity, further elevating the global recognition of its cast.

Ju Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model known for his versatility and captivating performances.

His performance in the well-known drama “Princess Hours” (2006) brought him initial worldwide acclaim. Since then, he has starred in a variety of films and television series, showcasing his range as an actor. He has received critical acclaim for his acting skills, earning nominations and awards for his performances.