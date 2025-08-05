// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/reeceprescod
Sports
2 min.Read

‘The time has come for me to close this chapter of my life’ — British sprinter Reece Prescod retires from athletics at the age of 29

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

British sprinter Reece Prescod recently announced his retirement from professional sports. On social media, the athlete shared: “After an incredible decade in athletics, the time has come for me to close this chapter of my life and begin a new one.” 

The 29-year-old athlete ended more than a decade of his sporting career, in which he participated in three World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games. 

The past 15 years have been nothing short of extraordinary. Athletics has taught me invaluable lessons, the true meaning of hard work, dedication, and discipline. I have been fortunate enough to travel the world, compete at the highest level, and represent my country with pride. It has pushed me physically, mentally, and emotionally in ways I never imagined possible,” Prescod continued. 

He added, “My journey in sport has been truly transformative, and I want to extend my deepest thanks to the sport of athletics for shaping who I am today. To my family, friends, teammates, and fans who stood by me through every triumph and challenges and your unwavering support has meant the world. I look forward to contributing to sport and performance in new, meaningful ways, inspiring others to chase their potential with the same passion that drove me.” 

See also  'I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined' — Petra Kvitova announces retirement from professional tennis

Prescod also thanked Team GB, the British Athletics, his coaches, supporters, staff, sponsors, and all the people who guided him throughout his journey as an athlete. He declared: “Your belief in me, your time, and your support made all the difference, and I will carry those memories and lessons with me forever.” 


Several athletes commented on the post to extend their heartfelt support. British sprinter Joel Fearon said: “Will miss seeing you out on a battlefield, my bro 👊🏾 an amazing career and welcome to the next chapter🙌🏾” 

Daryll Neita also commented: “So proud of you. ❤️” 

Furthermore, Team GB also stated: “Congrats on a brilliant career Reece ❤️” and British Athletics said: “Good luck in your next chapter Reece!” 

More netizens commented and declared: “All the best in your next chapter bro you smashed this one 👏 🍾,” “Well done on a great career, Reece, you’ve done yourself and family proud.. and all the best with your next venture,” and “Be proud of what you achieved! Best of luck with whatever is next 🙌🔥.” 

See also  Over 570,000 Singaporeans to get first-ever earn and save bonus this March—directly credited to CPF accounts

Prescod’s athletic career

During his professional athletic career, Prescod became the fourth fastest British man to finish over 100 m, with a personal best of 9.93 seconds. 

Moreover, he won a silver medal in the 100m event at the 2018 European Championships held in Berlin. He took home bronze in the 4×100-m relay at the 2022 Worlds as well. 

One of his greatest achievements was when he reached the semi-finals of the 100 m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics–his only appearance at the Games.

Hot this week

Singapore News

Heavy congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming...
Singapore News

Four new young Tasmanian devils join Night Safari

SINGAPORE: The Night Safari has welcomed four new Tasmanian...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Heavy congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming...

Four new young Tasmanian devils join Night Safari

SINGAPORE: The Night Safari has welcomed four new Tasmanian...

Young woman rushed to hospital after running out onto road and getting hit by car at Orchard

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital after...

12 passengers injured after two double-decker buses collide along Tampines Ave 7

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving two double-decker buses and...

Business

‘My colleagues say untruths and bad things about me behind my back, but HOD won’t take action’ — Office worker asks, ‘How to handle...

SINGAPORE: “My colleagues have been talking behind my back...

BlueSG reportedly lays off up to 80% of workforce ahead of ‘strategic pause’ of services on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: BlueSG has reportedly let go of up to...

‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with...

Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fixed deposit rates have continued to decline....

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore