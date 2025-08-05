‘The time has come for me to close this chapter of my life’ — British sprinter Reece Prescod retires from athletics at the age of 29

British sprinter Reece Prescod recently announced his retirement from professional sports. On social media, the athlete shared: “After an incredible decade in athletics, the time has come for me to close this chapter of my life and begin a new one.”

The 29-year-old athlete ended more than a decade of his sporting career, in which he participated in three World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games.

“The past 15 years have been nothing short of extraordinary. Athletics has taught me invaluable lessons, the true meaning of hard work, dedication, and discipline. I have been fortunate enough to travel the world, compete at the highest level, and represent my country with pride. It has pushed me physically, mentally, and emotionally in ways I never imagined possible,” Prescod continued.

He added, “My journey in sport has been truly transformative, and I want to extend my deepest thanks to the sport of athletics for shaping who I am today. To my family, friends, teammates, and fans who stood by me through every triumph and challenges and your unwavering support has meant the world. I look forward to contributing to sport and performance in new, meaningful ways, inspiring others to chase their potential with the same passion that drove me.”

Prescod also thanked Team GB, the British Athletics, his coaches, supporters, staff, sponsors, and all the people who guided him throughout his journey as an athlete. He declared: “Your belief in me, your time, and your support made all the difference, and I will carry those memories and lessons with me forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Prescod | Olympian (@reeceprescod)



Several athletes commented on the post to extend their heartfelt support. British sprinter Joel Fearon said: “Will miss seeing you out on a battlefield, my bro 👊🏾 an amazing career and welcome to the next chapter🙌🏾”

Daryll Neita also commented: “So proud of you. ❤️”

Furthermore, Team GB also stated: “Congrats on a brilliant career Reece ❤️” and British Athletics said: “Good luck in your next chapter Reece!”

More netizens commented and declared: “All the best in your next chapter bro you smashed this one 👏 🍾,” “Well done on a great career, Reece, you’ve done yourself and family proud.. and all the best with your next venture,” and “Be proud of what you achieved! Best of luck with whatever is next 🙌🔥.”

Prescod’s athletic career

During his professional athletic career, Prescod became the fourth fastest British man to finish over 100 m, with a personal best of 9.93 seconds.

Moreover, he won a silver medal in the 100m event at the 2018 European Championships held in Berlin. He took home bronze in the 4×100-m relay at the 2022 Worlds as well.

One of his greatest achievements was when he reached the semi-finals of the 100 m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics–his only appearance at the Games.