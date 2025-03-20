HONG KONG: According to The Star, Hong Kong businessman Philip Lee, the husband of actress Myolie Wu, has denied infidelity claims after pictures of him embracing several women at a lounge went viral on social media.

On Mar 19, Lee took to Instagram to address the rumours, emphasising that camera angles can be misleading and may give the wrong impression. The entrepreneur, who recently turned 52, explained that he is naturally affectionate and often hugs family, friends, and colleagues.

“Big hugger”

“I’m a big hugger,” he wrote, encouraging others to embrace their loved ones as well. “I did the same while celebrating my birthday at a lounge bar—just as many people do when having drinks with close family and friends, and I’d do it all over again because those who know me understand this about me.”

His post featured an image highlighting the benefits of hugging, stating that it boosts oxytocin, also known as the “cuddle hormone,” which helps reduce stress, inflammation, and pain.

Wu, 45, liked and backed Lee’s Instagram post.

Getting close to several women

According to Hong Kong tabloids earlier this week, Lee was spotted partying and being cosy with multiple women; his wife, actress Myolie Wu, was allegedly not present.

Lee and Wu dated for a year before getting married in 2015. The couple has three sons together.

Myolie Wu Hang-yee, born on Nov 6, 1979, is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She was previously managed by Hong Kong TVB television station and Neway Star.

Myolie Wu was the second runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1999. She has received several awards throughout her career, including Best Actress for her role in “Curse of the Royal Harem” and Most Favourite TV Female Character for her role in “Ghetto Justice” at the TVB Anniversary Awards in 2011. She became the year’s first “Triple TV Queen” as a result.