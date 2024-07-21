SINGAPORE: Singapore has found a special place in the US pop rock band OneRepublic’s heart, as they’ve dedicated one of the tracks on their newly released sixth studio album, “Artificial Paradise,” to the vibrant city-state, naming it “Singapore.”

Although the three-minute song is purely instrumental, Singaporean netizens couldn’t help but gush over its melody, with some even saying that it’s on par with the legendary soundtrack of the groundbreaking film Interstellar.

Some also mentioned how the melody perfectly captured the spirit and energy of Singapore, making it an extraordinary tribute.

As stated in the album credits, the song was composed and created by the band’s keyboard player, Brian Willett, and a producer-songwriter from Montreal, John Nathaniel.

On their YouTube video, one Singaporean wrote, “Dear OneRepublic, I was so looking forward to this. I am in awe of this audio. Thank you for creating this. Couldn’t be more proud. The sound is so uniquely Singapore. Pristine.

I had goosebumps at 2:00 Can’t wait for the next update. You guys kept coming with amazing songs. Keep it up guys!”

Others revealed that they’ve had this on repeat as it has such a wonderful and, at the same time, heartbreaking and nostalgic melody.

A few Singaporeans also expressed gratitude towards OneRepublic for creating a beautiful masterpiece named after their homeland.

One individual said, “Our neighbor got a beautiful gift from one republic. Very beautiful gift.”

Another commented, “I have to say. I never knew that when this album dropped, there would be a track named Singapore. Thank you OneRepublic for remembering this little red dot.”

The track has also made its way onto Reddit forums, and the music equally enamoured Singaporean users there. One user remarked that even if the “song had no lyrics, he still felt the words.”

Another expressed that the music was “unexpectedly good.”

OneRepublic was formed in 2002, and their first major hit song, “Apologize,” catapulted them to fame in 2007.

Subsequently, OneRepublic went on to make other hit songs that resonated deeply with their avid listeners, including “Stop and Stare” from their Dreaming Out Loud album in 2007, “Counting Stars” and “I Lived” from their Native album in 2013, and “I Ain’t Worried,” the theme song for the blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The group’s main singer and producer, Ryan Tedder, has also made waves in the music industry by working on hits for other artists. He helped produce two of Taylor Swift’s 1989 songs, “Welcome To New York” and “I Know Places.”

Tedder has also worked with Leona Lewis on “Bleeding Love,” Beyonce on “Halo” and “XO,” Adele on “Rumor Has It,” Ellie Goulding on “Burn,” Ariana Grande on “Why Try,” and Ed Sheeran on “Happier.”

Read also: BLACKPINK Lisa’s new teaser music video, ROCKSTAR, is out for her next single!

Featured image by Depositphotos