The search is on for Miss Universe Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE: The journey of the woman who will be crowned the next Miss Universe Singapore has begun, with the casting call for aspiring beauty queens having opened on Monday (Jun 2).

ZETRIX Miss Universe Singapore 2025, presented by Beyond Entity and in partnership with talent and model management agency Basic Models, is inviting aspiring contestants to submit their applications via msuniverse.sg through Jun 22.

Applicants who are shortlisted will receive an invitation to a closed-door audition on Jun 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Basic Models Studio.

They must meet the following criteria to be eligible to apply:

● Singapore Citizen

● Based in Singapore for at least six months before Jan 1, 2025

● At least 18 years of age by Jan 1, 2025

● Holding a valid Singapore passport through at least Jan 1, 2026

“Miss Universe Singapore is calling all women to step forward: women with a vision, a voice, and the desire to lead on a global stage. The 2025 edition builds on the success of last year’s historic competition, which saw the most diverse group of finalists in its history, including women aged 29 to 34, a single mother, a transgender advocate, and a body-positive entrepreneur,” the organizers said in a press statement.

Notably, prior restrictions regarding age, marital status, and parental status have been removed, in keeping with the inclusive reforms initiated by the global pageant. This was reflected last year, with the most diverse pool of finalists Miss Universe Singapore had ever seen. The organizers say these changes reveal that the brand has entered “a new era of relevance and representation… where beauty is defined by purpose, not conformity.”

“Miss Universe Singapore is evolving to reflect the full spectrum of modern womanhood. We are proud to champion a platform where diversity, intellect, and individuality take center stage. We are looking for women who are unafraid to be seen and heard,” said Elaine Daly, the National Director of Miss Universe Singapore.

“Becoming Miss Universe Singapore doesn’t just end with the crown. It has been the greatest honour, and in the best way, the greatest responsibility. The journey doesn’t end here; it only evolves. I’m excited to see how far Singapore can soar with bold women leading the way,” said Miss Universe Singapore 2024 Charlotte Chia.

The pageant’s winner will receive a S$10,000 prize as well as an Orchard Scotts Dental Smile Makeover worth at least S$20,000. The first and second runners up will receive S$5,000 and S$3,000, respectively. Moreover, Basic Models will manage the winner and offer contracts to the top three finalists.

Bonita Ma, a Talent Manager at Basic Models, said, “This is not just a casting call. It is a call to women who want to shape culture, drive conversations, and represent Singapore with heart and purpose. We’re excited to uncover bold new voices and confident women ready to take the spotlight.” /TISG

