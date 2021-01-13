The release date of Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ starring Jared Leto has been delayed again

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures has decided to further delay the release of Marvel’s Morbius by seven months because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases around the world, reports Screen Rant.

This is certainly another blow to fans but the pandemic is not going away so soon for theatres to open and for fans to storm the theatres.

The movie follows character Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, who accidentally turns himself into a blood-thirsty vampire after attempting to cure his life-long blood disease.

Morbius was meant to premiere in summer 2020 but a few months after its trailer was released, Sony had to postpone it to 2021 as cinemas were forced to shut down.

We’re now almost a month into 2021 and the number of Covid-19 have been going up – forcing another delay for the movie.

Sony has since announced its new release date set for October 8th, later this year. If this new date sticks, the movie will be released in theatres 15 months after the original release date. The film wrapped production in 2019.

Take a look at the official Morbius trailer here:

Video: Youtube link

The coronavirus pandemic led to theatres shutting down but movies releasing in theatres right now are still struggling to make much of an impact.

On the other hand, movie theatres are also yet to largely open.

Fingers crossed that it’ll go according to plan!