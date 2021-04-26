The reason Jennifer Aniston skipped this year’s Oscars

- Advertisement -

Former lovers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not have a reunion at the Oscars even though Pitt presented at the Academy Awards. The Friends star was not at the ceremony and had no reason to be as she did not have any nominations this year. During the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony, Aniston and Pitt went viral when they got reunited. However, the chances of the former couple rekindling their romance is pretty low despite both being publicly single, as reported by ELLE.

An insider shared with US Weekly in September 2020 that both Aniston and Pitt literally laugh about the public’s hope that they will reconcile.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” Us’ source said. “The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together.”

Another insider told People after the SAG reunion in January 2020 that Aniston really has no interest in rekindling romance with Pitt.

Aniston “is not dating Brad”, the insider flat-out said. “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Career-wise Aniston did recently completed the HBO Max Friends reunion special though, so that’s something the world can get excited over. We will likely see that premiere before the end of 2021.

Born on February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Mac and Me; her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. Since her career progressed in the 1990s, Aniston has become one of the world's highest-paid actresses. Films with Aniston in the leading role have grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide with 12 of those earning at least $100 million at the box office.

