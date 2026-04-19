‘The most useful thing a senior told me at work’ — Workers share the advice that ‘stuck with them until today’

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A Reddit thread on r/JobsMY has resonated with many working adults, as it asks: “What’s the most useful thing a senior told you at work that stuck with you until today?”

The answers were sharp, practical, and a little sobering, with many centred on one theme: work is important, but it’s not everything.

Some shared advice about work performance. Others focused on survival in office politics. A few say work can still be meaningful if the culture is right. Together, the responses form a snapshot of how people really navigate working life today.

“No one is indispensable… Everyone is replaceable…”

Several comments stressed that no job is permanent. One worker recalled being told that everyone, even a chief executive, can be replaced. That idea stayed with him for years and helped him recover from the loss of a dream job.

Another echoed the same point, stating that companies do move on quickly, with or without you, making it easier for workers to also walk away when a role no longer feels right for them.

This tension runs throughout the thread, as some have come to see work as a transaction, while others still seek or want meaning in it.

A different comment added that work matters, but life outside work matters more. Family and home are where a person is truly valued.

“Work quality matters way more than quantity…”

A recurring lesson was to do less but do it well. One intern was told he was taking on too many tasks just to please everyone. His work quality dropped. Since then, he has focused on doing fewer things properly.

Another shared a similar idea: consistent performance beats short bursts of high effort. Deliver steadily, and you stay in control of your workload.

It’s a step away from hustle culture with a message that output matters, but so does how it is done.

“Work colleagues are not your friends…”

Many comments dealt with navigating workplace dynamics. A few pieces of advice that stood out were: colleagues aren’t always your friends, but be polite nevertheless; just do your job; and go home.

Others agreed, noting that workplace relationships can change at a moment’s notice due to conflicts of interest.

Still, not everyone agreed with this view. One commenter said friendships at work can make life more meaningful. The difference often comes down to culture and personal experience, so there’s no single rule, but the caution is evident.

“Cover your own back…”

Several workers shared advice about documentation and accountability. “Cover your own back” came up repeatedly for workplace protection. The advice given was to place instructions in writing. Confirm decisions over email. Keep black and white records, always.

One worker described sending follow-up emails after verbal instructions, copying managers in. It was to protect from blame when things went wrong.

Another said that meetings should always end with written notes and ownership, as depending on human memory alone is unreliable in many workplaces. Written records would be safer in this instance.

“Google-search for solutions first before asking others…”

A few comments focused on initiative. One manager advised bringing solutions along with the problems at hand because making complaints is easy, but providing solutions requires thought and ownership.

Another said proposals or suggestions should be mostly worked out before presenting them, as leaders prefer ideas that are close to execution.

Even basic advice like “Google first before asking” points to the same idea, because effort matters, and preparation earns respect.

“Take care of yourself…”

Not all advice was about work performance. Some focused on well-being. One senior told a colleague to stop skipping lunch. Work can wait. That one-hour break improved his energy for the rest of the day.

Another warned against bringing work home every night, as it’s unsustainable in the long run.

A different comment cut through the stress entirely. Most jobs are not life-and-death. Do your best, but keep things in proportion.

These are simple reminders, but they carry weight over time.

“Become the kind of senior you once respected…”

Some advice looked further ahead. One supervisor pointed out that fear holds a person back. That comment pushed him to take risks, from interviews to new roles.

Another said if company policies seem unfair, work your way up and change them instead of just complaining.

There was also a call to become the kind of senior you once respected. That idea suggests long-term thinking, beyond the day-to-day workplace survival.

Work is part of life, but not the whole of it

The discussion connected with many because it strips away corporate language. It shows how people actually think about work after years of experience.

All the advice shared is unpolished. It is practical, and it comes from mistakes, stress, and hindsight.

For many, the biggest change of mindset is this: work is part of life, but not the whole of it. Work performance, politics, and personal limits all need to be carefully managed together.

Companies move on—and so should you

Do your job well. Keep records. Stay aware of office dynamics. Take care of your time and energy.

And don’t forget: The company will move on with or without you—and so should your career choices and life’s path with or without the company. Don’t stay stuck. Protect your peace. Keep moving forward. Rise with high spirits.