The Last (dine-in) Supper: Netizens share last meals out before Phase 2 restrictions kick in

Many Singaporeans virtually came together in solidarity to share their “last meals” out before the new set of Covid-19 restrictions under the heightened alert state of Phase 2.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced on Tuesday (Jul 20) that dining-in would be prohibited from Thursday (Jul 22) to Aug 18, as a means to curb the rise in Covid-19 local transmission cases.

Though eateries and restaurants will still be allowed to process takeaway and delivery orders, many Singaporeans know that there’s just something special about dining out, which is why a surprising number took advantage of their so-called “Last Supper.”

A Reddit user started an entire thread on the online news-sharing forum, by sharing a photo of a scrumptious meal. “My last dine-out sit-down meal…” the netizen wrote, “…before new restrictions kick in…What is yours?”

A surprising number of Redditors flocked to the discussion, with more than a hundred leaving comments. Many shared that they too decided to savour the last day where dining-in would be allowed until Aug 18. From kimchi pancakes to Thai prawn glass noodles, it seems as though Singaporeans found solidarity in appreciating the dine-out experience to the max.

With this in mind, one netizen even shared a long list of food stalls and centres that have reported confirmed Covid-19 cases in order to inform customers who may want to pay a last-minute visit to their favourite food stops.

