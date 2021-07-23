Lifestyle Food The Last (dine-in) Supper: Netizens share last meals out before Phase 2...

The Last (dine-in) Supper: Netizens share last meals out before Phase 2 restrictions kick in

What's your last supper meal?

Photo: from Imgur

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

LifestyleFoodHome NewsIn the HoodIn the HouseSG Economy
- Advertisement -

Many Singaporeans virtually came together in solidarity to share their “last meals” out before the new set of Covid-19 restrictions under the heightened alert state of Phase 2.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced on Tuesday (Jul 20) that dining-in would be prohibited from Thursday (Jul 22) to Aug 18, as a means to curb the rise in Covid-19 local transmission .

Though eateries and restaurants will still be allowed to process takeaway and delivery orders, many Singaporeans know that there’s just something special about dining out, which is why a surprising number took advantage of their so-called “Last Supper.”

A Reddit user started an entire thread on the online news- forum, by sharing a photo of a scrumptious meal. “My last dine-out sit-down meal…” the netizen wrote, “…before new restrictions kick in…What is yours?”

My last dine out sit down meal. (Before new restrictions kick in) What is yours? from singapore

- Advertisement -

A surprising number of Redditors flocked to the discussion, with more than a hundred leaving comments. Many shared that they too decided to savour the last day where dining-in would be allowed until Aug 18. From kimchi pancakes to Thai prawn noodles, it seems as though Singaporeans found solidarity in appreciating the dine-out experience to the max.

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

Photo: screengrab from Reddit comments

With this in mind, one netizen even shared a long list of food stalls and centres that have reported confirmed in order to inform customers who may want to pay a last-minute visit to their favourite food stops.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Can Eat! Hawker

Photo: screengrab from Facebook / Can Eat! Hawker Food

/TISG

 Follow us on

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng asks people to stop blaming the government and foreigners for recent Covid-19 cluster

Singapore — In light of the recent KTV Covid-19 clusters that have cropped up in Singapore, former (NMP) Calvin Cheng evaluated the factors leading to the spike in cases in a Facebook post he put up recently. He...
View Post
Featured News

Jaguar F-Pace — The Delightful Big Cat

by Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com In the cabin of the Jaguar F-Pace there’s a little sign that reads “1935 Jaguar Coventry”. It’s a look back at history for a brand that had its roots in English motoring. But a lot has changed since, as...
View Post
Featured News

Look beyond the cluster bluster and keep Singapore night scene alive, KTVs included

Could the KTV cluster have been prevented? I am not sure but it has definitely exposed possible weak links in our immigration and law enforcement agencies during this Covid-19 pandemic period. They could have done better. The problem is not so straightforward....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent