‘The dogs are just minding their own business’: Starbucks Singapore reverses planned dog ban after pet owners threaten boycott

SINGAPORE: Starbucks Singapore appears to have reversed a planned ban on dogs at its outlets after the move triggered backlash from pet owners, some of whom threatened to boycott the coffee chain.

The controversy began after a notice surfaced at Starbucks’ Parkland Green outlet at East Coast Park announcing that pets, except for guide dogs, would no longer be allowed in both indoor and outdoor seating areas from 25 May.

A photo of the sign was shared on social media on Sunday (10 May) by Facebook user Ian Lin, who criticised the decision and questioned the need for such a restriction at a location known for attracting pet owners.

“The dogs are just minding their own business in the outside area, and this is the outlet at East Coast Park, for goodness sake,” he wrote.

The notice stated that the change was linked to Starbucks Singapore’s transition towards halal-certified operations. Starbucks currently lists 29 pet-friendly outlets on its website, including the Parkland Green branch.

The announcement quickly sparked heated debate online, with many customers expressing disappointment over what they saw as the removal of a long-standing pet-friendly space.

One commenter argued that Singapore’s multicultural society should accommodate different lifestyles and preferences rather than exclude one group entirely.

“Sad to hear this. We are a multi-racial and multi-religious country, and mutual respect should go both ways. If someone is uncomfortable with dogs, they can choose to avoid places where dogs are present, rather than expecting dogs or dog owners to be excluded entirely because the establishment is halal-certified,” the commenter wrote.

Another netizen said Starbucks, as a global brand operating in a diverse society, should strive to remain welcoming to different communities.

“It is disappointing to see pet-friendly access removed entirely, including outdoor seating areas,” the person wrote, adding that inclusivity should involve finding ways to accommodate different groups rather than appearing to prioritise one over another.

Some critics accused the chain of discrimination, with one commenter describing the move as “wanting to be ‘exclusive’ just to appear ‘inclusive’”.

The debate also drew responses from Muslim netizens, several of whom said they did not object to dogs being present at the café’s premises.

“I’m a Muslim, and I love to see dogs. I have no issue with owners bringing their pets to whichever cafe they want!” one commenter said.

Others, however, defended the proposed change, arguing that it was necessary for halal certification and hygiene reasons.

“Nothing wrong lah. It’s for halal certification. You can’t complain that a halal store has no pork either,” one netizen wrote.

Another praised the move, saying: “At last it’s gonna be halal. Kudos, Starbucks!”

A separate commenter argued that cafes serving food and drinks should remain free from pet fur and other hygiene concerns, saying, “Strongly agree with this move. It’s hygiene reason, and it’s a place where people consume food and drinks. Not everyone can eat food with furs flying around.”

As criticism mounted online, Starbucks Singapore reversed course.

On Wednesday (13 May), the coffee chain said pets would continue to be welcome at its outlets and apologised for the confusion caused by the earlier notice.

Starbucks Singapore told AsiaOne: “We are currently reviewing certain aspects of our store operations as we explore how best to serve our community, and we will share updates as they become available.”

The company also thanked customers for their understanding.