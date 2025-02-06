KOREA: As reported by Soompi, on Feb 6, SBS officially announced that the highly anticipated third season of Taxi Driver is set to air in the second half of 2025. The network shared, “The new season of the ‘Taxi Driver’ series, which has received immense love from viewers, is officially scheduled to air on SBS later this year,” further raising excitement.

Based on a popular webtoon, Taxi Driver tells the story of a covert taxi service that seeks justice for victims abandoned by the legal system.

Close-knit dynamic

The upcoming season will once again feature the entire Rainbow Taxi team, emphasising their close-knit dynamic.

Lee Je Hoon returns as Kim Do Gi, the talented driver at the heart of the operation, while Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as the dependable leader, Jang Sung Cheol.

Pyo Ye Jin is back as Ahn Go Eun, the group’s skilled hacker, and Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram will once again play the engineering duo, Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn.

Stronger chemistry

Ahead of the second season’s conclusion, Lee Je Hoon expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I would love to create another story with this family.” As the cast reunites with even stronger chemistry, anticipation for the next instalment continues to grow.

Returning for season three is Oh Sang Ho, the writer behind the first two seasons, who will collaborate with Kang Bo Seung, co-director of Dr. Romantic 3. Fans can expect the gripping elements of previous seasons to be preserved while the storyline expands to offer an even more immersive experience.

With high expectations for another hit, Taxi Driver 3 is set to deliver more thrilling action and justice-driven narratives. Stay tuned for its premiere in late 2025!