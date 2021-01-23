The Beckhams are renovating their Cotswolds home to accommodate 7,000 bottles of wine

- Advertisement -

Cotswolds — The Beckhams spent a lot of time at their Cotswolds home under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now their Cotswolds home will be going through some big changes with the addition of a huge underground wine cellar.

David and Victoria have submitted plans originally for an 81sqm expansion of the underground space below their garage. But they have since upscaled their designs to make it a 117.5sqm room.

Based on report by Daily Mail on January 20, the ample space is estimated to be able to store about 7,000 bottles of wine. The couple is are big fans of a tipple or two as their home in Holland Park, London also has a wine cellar in it.

This upgrade to the property is not the first one since the Beckhams bought it for a cool £6million (SGD10 million). According to money.co.uk, the extensive renovations that the Beckhams have undertaken throughout the house and its grounds have doubled the value to £12million (SGD21 million).

The property now has an outdoor pool, hot tub, football pitch and a massive lake making it similar to a luxury hotel. Their Grade II listed property has appeared in a number of Instagram posts during the family’s stay there, allowing fans to see its chic country interiors. Victoria has allowed her followers to view her incredible pantry while Brooklyn Beckham has shown off the family’s rustic open fire.

It was said that the Beckham’s neighbours were unhappy with the addition of a lake to the land. However, we are sure that the wine cellar, which is tucked away underground won’t be much of a problem.

Born on April 17, 1974, Victoria Caroline Beckham née Adams is an English singer, fashion designer and television personality. She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling female group of all time. After the Spice Girls split in 2001, Beckham was signed to Virgin Records, in which she released her self-titled debut solo album, which produced two UK Top 10 singles.

David Robert Joseph Beckham, born 2 May 1975, is an English former professional footballer, the current president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.[6] He played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team. /TISG