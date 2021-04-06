The Beckhams and Nicola Peltz celebrate Easter

- Advertisement -

The Beckhams have gathered together again recently. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated the Easter holiday with four of their children and son Brooklyn Beckham’s fianceé Nicola Peltz.

“Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter,” the proud mom, 46, wrote on social media alongside an image that showed Brooklyn, 22, and Peltz, 26, cuddling up together while wearing matching bunny ears.

“We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz,” she added.

The actress was quick to send a loving reply back to her future mother-in-law, writing, “We’re so happy to be back love you so so much!! ❤️.”

According to People, the Beckhams celebrated the joyful gathering by taking a group photo. In the snap, Victoria, 46, embraces son Romeo, 18 while the youngest child, daughter Harper Seven, 9½, cuddles up to dad David, 45. Harper got into the festive mood by wearing a pair of bunny ears as well as what looked like a chick costume but her elder brothers wore regular clothes. Brooklyn and Cruz, 16, wore a pair of identical necklaces.

“Happy Easter everyone 🐣 family together,” David wrote alongside the family snap, while Brooklyn captioned his own version, “Happy Easter from all of us x sending everyone our love ❤️.”

“Dad’s the most excited one 😭happy Easter everyone,” Cruz wrote on his own Instagram page.

Fashion designer Victoria made sure to give a special shout-out to her future daughter-in-law Peltz for capturing the adorable moment. “We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture,” she wrote.

Victoria also shared another sweet father-daughter snap from the fun-filled day. “Happy Easter fashion bunnies!!” she captioned a photo of the former soccer star wearing bunny ears with his daughter. “Kisses from us all!! X love you so much.”

Last July Brooklyn proposed to Peltz after making their relationship public that January. In his post announcing their engagement, he wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

His family also hasn’t been shy about their affection for the actress.

“We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady,” Victoria said last year on an episode of British talk show Lorraine.

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," the former Spice Girl added. "It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited.

