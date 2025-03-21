Edinburgh, a city in Scotland, will be the starting point for the 2027 Tour de France, which will be returning to Britain for the fifth time.

This will be the third time the race begins in Britain, having started in London in 2007 and Leeds in 2014. The organisers also disclosed that the 2027 Tour de France Femmes will be held in Britain as well, marking a historic milestone as it will be the first time both the men’s and women’s races have included stages in the same country outside of France

Additional information about the routes will be revealed in the autumn, but the idea of a stage along the cobblestones of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile is certainly an exciting prospect.

Why Edinburgh?

The Tour’s organisers confirmed that the three stages of the Tour will take place in Scotland, England, and Wales.

Christian Prudhomme, the Tour’s general director, said at a press briefing: “Why Edinburgh? Because it’s a magical city… In the Tour de France and all cycling races, helicopter shots are crucial… Edinburgh and Scotland will provide a stunning backdrop.”

The Tour de France first visited Britain in 1974 when Plymouth hosted a stage, and then returned 20 years later in Dover to mark the opening of the Channel Tunnel. London held the Grand Depart in 2007, and in 2014, large crowds gathered on the Yorkshire hills as the race started in a fierce and stunning spectacle.

The return of the Tour to Britain, along with the inaugural staging of the Tour de France Femmes in the country, resulted from a joint effort by the Tour owners ASO, British Cycling, UK Sport, and the governments of the UK, Scotland, and Wales.

Jon Dutton, CEO of British Cycling, said this is a thrilling moment for cycling in the UK.

Dutton stated: “Hosting both the men’s and women’s races together will be a first, and we believe it has the potential to inspire more people to discover the joy and benefits of cycling.”

The 2024 Tour Grand Depart took place in Florence, Italy, and the 2026 edition is set to kick off in Barcelona, Spain.