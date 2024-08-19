SINGAPORE: After two decades since his debut, Hassan Sunny announced his retirement from international football on Sunday, Aug 18.

Hassan was widely recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in Southeast Asia and, in 2016, ranked 18th in the United Kingdom’s The Daily Telegraph on its list of the world’s top 20 goalkeepers.

“His exit from the international stage marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire on and off the field, as he remains a stalwart for Albirex Niigata (S) in the Singapore Premier League,” noted the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in a tribute on its website.

FAS characterized Mr Hassan’s career as “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Over social media posts, Mr Hassan called his journey with the national team “a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs,” but added that he “cherished every moment” and would miss his time with the team.

After 20 years and 115 international caps since my international debut in 2004, it is time to announce my retirement from the international stage. My footballing journey with the national team has been a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs, but I have cherished every moment. It was always an honor to represent my country, and I will miss the team bus rides, overseas travels, packed stadiums, and so much more. I have never regarded myself as the best, but I always fought my way up, giving 100% in trainings and matches. Now, the time has come for me to step aside and let the younger goalkeepers take over. I will always give my utmost support to the goalkeeping department and the team, and will always be rooting for them. I wish the Singapore National Team all the best in the upcoming tournaments and the best of luck in their future endeavors. Signing off, Hassan Sunny 🇸🇬#18

“I have never regarded myself as the best, but I always fought my way up, giving 100 per cent in trainings and matches,” he wrote in the caption of his videos, where he can be heard saying:

“Thank you, Singapore, from the bottom of my heart, for the love and support. It’s been a pleasure.”

Mr Hassan also wrote that the time had come to let younger goalkeepers step into the spotlight he occupied over the past two decades, but added that he would continue to support and cheer on the goalkeeping department and the team.

In 2003, at 19, Mr Hassan was a key player with Geylang United. The team finished as runners-up that year in the S.League and made it to the Singapore Cup Final. He was also nominated for S.League Young Player of the Year.

His international career started on Feb 18, 2004, just before his 20th birthday, as he earned his first cap (of 115) for the Singapore national team in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier against India.

“His agility, sharp reflexes, and commanding presence in the six-yard box enabled Mr Hassan to gradually establish himself as a key player in the team,” FAS noted, adding that he was part of the team that won the AFF Championship during the 2004 and 2007 campaigns and secured a bronze medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2007.

In September 2022, when he earned his 100th cap in a match against India at Ho Chi Minh City, he was given the captain’s armband to lead the Singapore National Team. FAS also noted that Mr Hassan retires as Singapore’s most-capped goalkeeper, with 10 more than David Lee. /TISG

