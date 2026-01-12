Thailand’s big bet on magic — a Disneyland dream takes shape in the EEC

THAILAND: Thinking and making plans to put up a Disneyland-style concept park in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), this Thai government move could convert the region into a most important international travel flashpoint.

Aside from being just a theme park, the idea is to fashion an innovative destination that can support and provide continuing investments in transportation, aeronautics, and adjacent infrastructure.

At its core, the vision is simple but ambitious: Use a world-famous attraction to power an entire tourism and transport ecosystem. Officials believe a Disneyland-level destination could dramatically increase passenger numbers on the high-speed rail line connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports, while also speeding up development around U-Tapao Airport and its planned aviation city.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who also chairs the EEC Policy Committee, said the goal is to keep visitors coming all year long—something Thailand has long struggled with due to seasonal tourism patterns.

“Southeast Asia currently has no Disneyland,” he said. “So Thailand can become the first in the region”

Still just an idea, but momentum is building

For now, the plan is still in its early stages. No contracts have been signed, and feasibility studies are ongoing. That said, the government has confirmed that Thai investors have already shown interest, a sign that the idea is gaining traction.

Behind the proposal is a belief that big infrastructure projects need strong destinations to succeed. High-speed rail, airports, and aviation cities thrive when there’s a reason for people to travel — and a major theme park could be that reason.

Not just rides and roller coasters

Plans also include an 80,000-seat football stadium, a 30,000-seat indoor arena, and an Olympic-standard swimming pool. These venues would host international sports events, concerts, and global conferences.

Still, officials admit that stadiums alone won’t bring in crowds every single day. That’s why the theme park is seen as the anchor—the constant draw that keeps visitors flowing and businesses thriving around it.

Size, location, and a ‘firm no’ to casinos

Early studies suggest three possible sizes for the theme park, starting at around 960 rai (1,536,000 sq m) for a smaller version and going up to 3,000 rai for a large-scale development. Including hotels, entertainment zones, and support facilities, the total area could span as much as 5,000 rai.

Several EEC provinces are being considered, including Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, and Chanthaburi. One thing is already clear: Casinos will not be part of the project, in line with Disney’s long-standing policy against gambling near its parks.

“We will first invite Disney to invest directly,” Phiphat said. “If not, a licensing model is another option.”

A 100-billion-baht gamble on the future

According to The Thaiger and financial outlet Longtunman, the project’s total investment could reach around 100 billion baht (S$4.08 billion).

The proposed setup would be similar to Tokyo Disneyland, which is owned and operated by a local company rather than Disney itself. With this prototype, Thai investors would manage the land, the building of structures, and day-to-day operations, while Disney authorises its brand and receives royalties, permitting the business to develop without taking on all the monetary hazard.

A new direction for Thai tourism

If the project can proceed, it could redesign Thailand’s tourism scenario. Besides appealing to high-end guests and high-spending tourists, it could inspire extended visits and help expand the country’s set of destination appeals beyond coastlines, shrines, and natural backdrop.

While still very much on the drawing board, the concept of a Disneyland in Thailand indicates something bigger — a push to vie on the global entertainment stage and convert the EEC into a place where infrastructure, modernisation, and creativity converge.