Asia

Thailand turns to Singapore for game-changing solutions to tackle deadly PM2.5 smog crisis

ByGemma Iso

February 11, 2025

THAILAND: In a significant move to combat Thailand’s escalating PM2.5 air pollution crisis, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has shared the results of his recent fact-finding mission to Singapore. Last week, Akanat, accompanied by Sumet Tangprasert, a board member of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), travelled to the city-state for discussions with Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and the Environment, Koh Poh Koon. According to a recent report from The Nation, their talks focused on exploring effective strategies for managing transboundary air pollution, a challenge that has plagued Thailand and much of Southeast Asia.

Their visit also included knowledge exchanges with relevant Singaporean agencies, where both sides discussed the regional air pollution issues caused by forest and agricultural burning. Singapore, a signatory of the ASEAN agreement on transboundary haze pollution, has been at the forefront of addressing such challenges, offering valuable insights into mitigation practices.

A collaborative approach to environmental solutions

Akanat emphasized the importance of collective action in tackling the PM2.5 problem. He stressed that effective solutions require cooperation across all sectors – government, private businesses, and the public, in tandem with advanced technology to reduce emissions. The minister underscored that solving the air pollution crisis would improve public health and bolster Thailand’s appeal to foreign investors, particularly in the industrial sector, which remains a critical component of the country’s economy.

See also  Commenters scoff after Thai govt advises using digital paper offerings during CNY to reduce air pollution

“We want Thailand to be a destination for sustainable and environmentally friendly investments,” said Akanat. “Addressing the PM2.5 problem and air pollution is an urgent requirement.”

Meanwhile, Sumet Tangprasert announced that the IEAT would implement Singapore’s successful air pollution management strategies in Thailand’s industrial estates. This includes establishing stringent emission standards, rigorously monitoring and enforcing factory compliance, and promoting clean, eco-friendly production technologies. Sumet expressed confidence that these efforts, combined with cooperation from all sectors, would pave the way for a sustainable solution to Thailand’s ongoing air quality challenges.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Asia

Singapore and Indonesia strengthen ties with strategic maritime training partnership

February 11, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Johor zoo to launch night safari and expand parking to draw more visitors

February 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

Taiwan’s £142 billion semiconductor empire powers the global economy—and it’s only getting stronger

February 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Singapore News

Tech companies’ wishlist for Singapore Budget 2025

February 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Company manager loses RM2.56 million in cryptocurrency scam

February 11, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Health & Fitness

Wearable monitors set to alleviate strain on Singapore’s health workforce and transform cardiovascular treatment

February 11, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Singapore and Indonesia strengthen ties with strategic maritime training partnership

February 11, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.