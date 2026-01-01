Thailand reaffirms commitment to peace on Cambodian border, calls for cooperation

Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday spoke out clearly about the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, emphasising that the country will continue to honour the joint agreement with Cambodia, as long as Phnom Penh meets its own commitments.

The statement comes after a 72-hour period following the Third Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC), addressing the key issues affecting security, civilians, and regional cooperation.

A commitment to peace

The NSC welcomed the results of the Third Special Thai–Cambodian GBC Meeting of 2025, describing the joint statement as a sign of Thailand’s genuine effort to resolve disputes peacefully. The framework for the agreement was approved by the NSC and the cabinet on Dec 26, stressing a vigilant, synchronised policy by the government.

Protecting sovereignty and safety

Any desecration of Thai authority or new assaults would activate the country’s right to defence and self-preservation, in agreement with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Support for those affected

Recognising the human cost of the border pressures, the NSC articulated commiserations for military workers, police officials, and noncombatants affected by the skirmish. The régime, together with the armed forces and public backing, continues to offer and deliver aid, recompense, and safety procedures to defend communities along the border.

Humanitarian efforts and POW release

Thailand reiterated its pledge of allegiance to transnational humanitarian regulations, alluding to the release of 18 Cambodian detainees of war on Dec 31. The NSC called on Cambodia to take concrete steps to protect civilians, support the safe return of Thai nationals, and speed up the removal of landmines in high-risk areas.

Cybersecurity and international cooperation

Stressing Thailand’s role in the worldwide arena, the NSC noted that the republic just held a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime consultation on cybercrime and human trafficking, joined by government representatives from more than 60 nations. While appreciative of the international support, Thailand voiced disenchantment that Cambodia did not take part and boost sturdier collaboration on undertaking international criminalities.

Border talks and the road ahead

Border clashes will continue to be managed by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), in accordance with international law, pacts, and comprehensive plans. Nevertheless, the NSC noted that any key pronouncements and choices, together with an appraisal of the 2000 border separation treaty (Memorandum of Understanding 43), will have to wait for the subsequent régime, as the present government functions in a custodian capacity.

Looking forward

The NSC resolved by reiterating that Thailand will sustain the dual declaration on condition that Cambodia will do the same. At the same time, the military remains ready to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.