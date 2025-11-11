THAILAND: She Zhijiang, a Chinese citizen accused of operating over 200 illegitimate online gambling activities throughout Asia, has been cleared for deportation to China by a Thai appeals court. The verdict denotes a noteworthy move in regional attempts to check and restrict global cybercrime.

She, widely regarded as one of Asia’s most infamous figures in online crime, was captured in Bangkok in August 2022 via a Chinese warrant dating back to 2014. He is currently being held at Klong Prem Central Prison. While China has previously executed other major fraud organisers, She stands out for the sheer scale and cross-border reach of his operations.

His defence team had challenged the extradition, arguing that Thailand’s extradition law was unconstitutional. Those claims were rejected last month, and Monday’s ruling now requires that he be sent to China within 90 days.

Southeast Asia has long been a hotspot for cybercrime, particularly in countries with weaker law enforcement, such as Cambodia and Myanmar. Regional casinos—already magnets for illicit activity—became hubs for online scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person gambling declined.

According to Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General, Chinese authorities allege that She created 239 illegal online gambling websites and maintained links with gambling networks and casinos in Myanmar. He gained prominence through projects such as Yatai New City in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar, near the Thai border—a complex notorious for online scams and human trafficking.

According to a recent Newsday report, a 2024 document from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime described She as “having a robust business and investment portfolio across Southeast Asia, particularly in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines, spanning real estate, construction, entertainment, and blockchain technology.”

She has also been sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K. governments for his alleged involvement in large-scale criminal enterprises. Monday’s decision highlights growing regional cooperation to tackle cybercrime and bring high-profile offenders like She to justice.