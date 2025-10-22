Thailand cracks down on illegal foreign activity in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI: Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma led a high-level meeting in Surat Thani this week, bringing together police, immigration, and environmental officials. The goal? To address rising fears that some foreign residents and businesses are operating outside the law on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan —and putting the islands’ economy and natural beauty at risk.

According to Pol Gen Samran, this is a top priority for the government and the Royal Thai Police, that the government take legal action not only against foreign offenders but also against any Thai collaborators or officials who help them.

What’s under investigation?

Authorities have focused on:

Foreigners using Thai ‘fronts’ to illegitimately manage businesses

Erecting and developing property on protected land

Operating tours and rental services without licenses

Contentious land transactions and unlawful construction

Officials are also scrutinising visa applications and long-stay listings, especially in southern provinces that typically attract expats and digital drifters.

Despite the crackdown, Pol Gen Samran stressed that law-abiding foreigners have nothing to fear. He clarified that their focus is on criminal behaviour, not nationality, and that they want to make sure enforcement is fair and professional.

Environmental concerns in the spotlight

One of the biggest red flags for investigators has been the illegal development of villas and resorts in protected forest zones. Pol Col Apisan Chairat, from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, confirmed that several foreigners—including Israeli nationals—are being investigated for allegedly damaging sensitive ecosystems, such as removing rocks and altering landscapes inside conservation areas.

There are also complaints about private events held on leased land within Than Sadet Waterfall National Park, a protected area where such activities may violate conservation laws.

The “Samui model”

The government’s push is part of the so-called “Samui Model,” an initiative aimed at preserving the environment and ensuring that development on the islands follows the law. Inspections are expected to increase, with checks on:

Land ownership records

Construction permits

On-site building or demolition activity

Pol Gen Samran wrapped up the announcement by stressing the goal of the initiative — to build trust, protect Thailand’s natural resources, and keep tourism both legal and sustainable.