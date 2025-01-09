SINGAPORE: In a prestigious ceremony held at the Istana on Wednesday, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters by the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The conferment, according to MalayMail, was presided over by Singapore’s President and NUS Chancellor, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who recognizes the princess’ outstanding contributions to various fields, both within Thailand and internationally.

The honorary degree, NUS’ highest accolade, is granted to individuals whose distinguished service has made a significant global impact.

NUS President, Professor Tan Eng Chye, expressed the university’s immense pride in conferring the award on Princess Sirindhorn, highlighting her remarkable talents as an academic, educator, polyglot, and royal deeply committed to the welfare of the Thai people.

“Her Royal Highness has shown unwavering support for initiatives that uplift and inspire youth through education, alongside many other causes such as agricultural development, cultural conservation, disaster relief, and the right to food,” Prof Tan said.

“Her dedication to service and her profound impact on underprivileged communities have inspired us all.”

Princess Sirindhorn is revered for her humanitarian efforts and advocacy for education and cultural preservation. As patron of various foundations such as the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Foundation and the Chaipattana Foundation, she has worked tirelessly to elevate Thai society.

Additionally, she serves as the executive vice president of the Thai Red Cross Society.

Beyond her national contributions, Princess Sirindhorn has played an active role in supporting Singapore’s efforts in science and technology research, as well as special education.

She has been a strong supporter of the Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS), personally nominating young Thai scientists and regularly participating in the events, many of which have been held at NUS.

The princess’ new distinction places her among an esteemed group of recipients of the Honorary Doctor of Letters degree, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon (2016) and former Singapore President S. R. Nathan (2012).