// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, February 21, 2026
25.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Thai police disguised as lion dance performers catch a burglary suspect at a temple fair in Nonthaburi province, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (The Metropolitan Police Bureau via AP)
Asia
1 min.Read

Thai police go undercover as lion dancers to nab a serial burglar

Associated Press
By Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — When Thai police were having trouble catching a serial burglar who repeatedly slipped through their fingers, they came up with a creative plan: going undercover in a traditional lion costume to get close to their elusive quarry.

Video footage released by the Bangkok police department showed officers hidden beneath a red-and-gold lion costume dancing toward the suspect on Wednesday as he wandered through a Lunar New Year fair at a temple in Nonthaburi, a province neighbouring Bangkok. Moments later, the officer who was holding the lion’s papier-mache head lunges at the suspect and swiftly pins the man to the ground.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 33-year-old man, is accused of breaking into the home of a local police commander in Bangkok three times earlier this month, making off with valuables worth about 2 million baht ($64,000).

In a press release, police said they had attempted to arrest the man several times, but he was quick to spot police officers and ran off. They later identified him by tracing stolen amulets he had sold and learned that he frequently visited temples in Nonthaburi.
While the Lunar New Year is not an official holiday in Thailand, celebrations are common and lion dances are often part of the festivities, providing the perfect cover for the operation.

See also  Hong Kong activists charged for taking part in Tiananmen vigil

Police said the suspect has confessed to the burglaries, saying he stole to buy drugs and gamble. They added that he has previously been convicted of drug-related offences and burglary.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Malaysian Transport Minister says RTS Link trips are likely to cost S$5 to S$7 one-way

KUALA LUMPUR: Each trip on the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit...
Singapore News

Downtown Line extension to boost north-west Singapore connectivity under S$735m project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently awarded...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Malaysian Transport Minister says RTS Link trips are likely to cost S$5 to S$7 one-way

KUALA LUMPUR: Each trip on the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit...

Downtown Line extension to boost north-west Singapore connectivity under S$735m project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently awarded...

80,000 Buka Puasa refreshments to be offered at FairPrice stores this Ramadan

SINGAPORE: To support the Muslim community during Ramadan, 80,000...

‘This is concerning,’ Report of Singaporeans in Israeli military draws response from ex-MP Amrin Amin

SINGAPORE: After a report in Al Jazeera on members...

Business

HR product manager reveals companies use AI, PIPs, and RTO mandates as an ‘excuse’ to push out employees

SINGAPORE: An HR product manager has revealed in a...

S$1.7M resale for 5-room HDB at SkyTerrace@Dawson sets Singapore record

SINGAPORE: A five-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Singapore sets first ever sustainable aviation fuel levy, as Southeast Asia’s fuel industry grows

DELGADO Associated Press SINGAPORE, Singapore (AP) — Flying in and out of Singapore, home to Southeast Asia's busiest airport, will get slightly more expensive this year as the city state begins i...

‘It’s just fair’: Netizens defend restaurant over S$400 cancellation fee after woman cancelled Valentine’s reservation due to close relative’s death

SINGAPORE: Netizens defended a Michelin-starred restaurant after it charged...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //