Thai police go after powerful Cambodian senator in online scam money case

THAILAND: Thai authorities have intensified their efforts in squelching cross-border financial criminalities, this time, aiming at an eminent figure — Cambodian Senator Ly Yong Phat. Police have issued an arrest warrant for the 67-year-old lawmaker, his close aide, Chokchai Supapha, 37, and three Chinese nationals, accusing them of laundering money stolen through online scams.

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembut, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said the Criminal Court approved the warrants last Thursday. Investigators believe the group handled large sums stolen by sophisticated scam networks, highlighting the murky world where online fraud and high-level influence intersect.

On Sunday, a massive joint operation between police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) swept through 36 locations across Bangkok and Trat province, near the Cambodian border. The raids resulted in the seizure of assets valued at roughly 400 million baht (S$16.1 million), which authorities are now examining in detail.

Among the properties and valuables seized were two upscale condominiums in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district, a plot of land in Trat worth 5 million baht, a luxury Mercedes-Benz, and around 88 million baht in bank accounts.

Pol Maj Gen Komkrit Sukthai, commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Division 3, noted that Mr Ly had left Thailand for Cambodia on Oct 10, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation.

This particular case demonstrates the difficulties and the many challenges involved in regulating and trying to control multinational financial offences. The challenges are aggravated when powerful and imposing personages have a hand in the crimes or have immensely contributed to these illegal operations. In addition to the difficulties of tracing money that are discreetly conveyed across borders with accuracy and speed.

Showing their commitment to curbing crime, Thai officials and law enforcement authorities promised and made guarantees that they will continue pursuing unlawful assets and chasing suspects, to prove that even powerful entities and personages are not above the law and not beyond reach in the bout against online cons and organised crime groups.