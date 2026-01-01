// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 1, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Huge oil tanker (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
1 min.Read

Thai navy seizes mystery oil tanker in Gulf, suspected of smuggling fuel to Cambodia

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

Just hours after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a temporary ceasefire, a Royal Thai Navy patrol spotted something unusual in the Gulf of Thailand — a fully loaded oil tanker moving without an identity.

On Saturday, about 50 nautical miles south of Koh Samet, sailors aboard HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan closed in on the vessel, sensing something was not right.

The seizure unfolded quietly but tensely on the open sea.

According to Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaipan, the tanker gave off immediate warning signs. It had no name painted on its hull, no registration number, no national flag fluttering at its stern.

Even more troubling, its automatic identification system — the electronic “beacon” ships use to announce who they are and where they are going — had been switched off.

The navy escorted the tanker back to Chuk Samet pier at Sattahip Naval Base, where inspectors began piecing together the story. Inside, they found fuel oil and a small, undocumented crew: one worker from Myanmar and four from Cambodia, all without proper papers.

See also  Hong Kong completes third runway as pandemic keeps city isolated

Rear Admiral Parach said the vessel’s behaviour and cargo pointed to a possible attempt to smuggle strategic fuel supplies into Cambodia at a time of heightened regional tension — a serious concern for Thai authorities.

The crew and all parties linked to the tanker are now being questioned, with legal action under way.

Thailand once supplied much of Cambodia’s fuel, but that trade came to a halt after recent hostilities erupted between the two neighbors. The interception of the tanker highlights how closely Thai forces are now watching their waters, even as diplomats work to calm a fragile peace.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

China wraps up “Justice Mission 2025” military drills near Taiwan, raising regional tensions

BEIJING: China’s military announced Wednesday that it had “successfully...
Asia

New Year’s Eve beach bust: Pattaya officers sweep tourist strip, detain eight for soliciting

PATTAYA — On New Year’s Eve, Chon Buri Immigration...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Digital M&A: Why Southeast Asia Is catching up faster than anyone expected

Southeast Asia's digital businesses crossed a maturity threshold in...

Singapore’s Economy Beat the Odds in 2025 — So Why Doesn’t It Feel Like a Win?

We ended 2025 with a robust 4.8% economic growth...

Woman imprisoned for more than eight months after biting female colleague’s fingertip

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Chinese national recently got into a...

Dispute over $5 durian at Bedok ends with buyer calling the police

SINGAPORE: After the attendant at a fruit stall in...

Business

Tinder tops list for job seekers turning to dating apps amid tough job market

While Singapore's fresh graduates are turning to building businesses...

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //