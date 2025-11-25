// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/ChinaImages
Asia
2 min.Read

Thai–Malaysian flood displacement and Vietnam’s $493 million toll expose region’s climate vulnerabilities

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Relentless rains have once again upended daily life for communities across Southeast Asia, leaving families in southern Thailand grieving the loss of at least eight loved ones and pushing more than 15,000 Malaysians into crowded evacuation centres. What officials described as a worsening test of climate resilience has, for millions of ordinary people, simply become a fight to keep their homes and livelihoods intact.

In southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, waist-deep water now covers streets that only days ago bustled with shoppers, schoolchildren, and workers. Ten Thai provinces and eight Malaysian states—still recovering from last year’s deadly monsoon floods—now find themselves underwater again. For residents, the questions that animate policy debates about preparedness and cross-border coordination feel painfully urgent and personal.

In Hat Yai, Thailand’s commercial lifeline to the south, the skies unleashed their heaviest single-day rainfall in more than 300 years. Television images over the weekend showed people trudging through swirling brown currents that swallowed entire market stalls. Parents pulled their children along in plastic tubs turned into makeshift boats. Drivers abandoned vehicles in long rows on the few dry roads left, hoping the water wouldn’t rise any higher.

See also  Jokowi urges citizens to agree on moving Indonesian capital to Kalimantan

Most of Thailand’s eight deaths were caused by electrocution and other flood-related accidents—tragedies that unfolded in homes and neighbourhoods where electricity, water, and mobility all collided. With 700,000 households affected, authorities have sent out hundreds of boats and tall vehicles to reach marooned families, though many residents say aid feels slow compared to the speed at which the waters rose.

Across the border in Malaysia, more than 90 evacuation centres have filled with families who grabbed what they could before being moved to safety. Civil defence teams, armed with boats and four-wheel drives, are still trying to reach isolated villages. No fatalities have been reported so far, but officials say the next few days remain unpredictable. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged residents to stay strong, sharing hopes that the damage would not be as devastating as feared.

Further north in Vietnam, the water is finally starting to recede after a brutal week of floods and landslides that killed 91 people and knocked out electricity for 1.1 million homes and businesses. For families returning to their villages, the losses are staggering: houses ruined, fields erased, and fishing ponds swallowed whole. The government says early damage estimates have reached US$493 million (S$644 million), and emergency cash and 4,000 tonnes of rice are being distributed to those with nowhere left to turn.

See also  Singapore businesses have the highest confidence in growth & expansion among ASEAN peers—HSBC survey

In total, more than 200,000 homes, vast croplands, and over a thousand hectares of fish farms were submerged across Vietnam. Even the coffee farms of the central highlands—vital to the livelihoods of growers and to global coffee markets—now stand waterlogged, threatening harvests and incomes.

As Southeast Asia suffers yet another downpour resulting in loss, interruptions, and ambiguity, political analysts and forecasters warn that the burden on governments will only escalate, but for the people pushing their way through waterlogged highways, snoozing on temporary living quarters in evacuation areas, or going back to tumbledown fields, the ‘fight’ is far more instantaneous.

That is because before people trouble themselves about climate policies or economic tremors, they are fixated on the most rudimentary hope of all — staying safe until the waters finally subside.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore orders Apple and Google to block ‘gov.sg’ spoofing on messaging platforms

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s police force has issued implementation directives to...

Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong once called the...

Fish farm owner alerts police about teenagers illegally fishing at night

SINGAPORE: A fishing pond in Pasir Ris became the...

Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were...

Business

Most young Singaporeans say they feel stressed over how much to gift in wedding Ang Bao

SINGAPORE: As Singapore heads into the year-end wedding season,...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //