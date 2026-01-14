Thai English teacher responds to viral tourist rant, urges respect over language expectations

THAILAND: A frustrated post by a Filipina tourist about struggling to communicate in Thailand has sparked a lively conversation online about language barriers, travel expectations, and the importance of respect when visiting another country.

The issue began when the tourist shared a blunt, profanity-filled message describing her difficulties getting around Thailand. She said that despite speaking what she believed to be “good English,” she felt it was “useless,” claiming that even a Grab driver and local residents couldn’t understand her and suggesting they needed a translator. The post rapidly spread across social media, earning both disapproval and compassion from audiences.

A known Thai influencer and English teacher, Crispy Froid, reacted with calmness and compassion and provided her take of the situation.

Before Crispy shared her views, she first recognized the tourist’s disappointment and annoyance. “As a Thai person, I understand how difficult language barriers can be,” she said, while also admiring the visitor’s English capabilities, calling them remarkable and something to be proud of.

But she slightly shifted the discussion beyond linguistics. Crispy reminded viewers that travelling isn’t just about getting from place to place—it’s also about how we treat the people we meet along the way. “When we travel, we represent our countries,” she explained. “The way we talk about others reflects not only on us, but on where we come from.”

While English can be helpful, she stressed that it shouldn’t be expected everywhere. What matters more, she said, is patience, empathy, and mutual respect. “Respecting people and their culture is what truly makes travel meaningful,” she added.

Calling Thailand a “warm and welcoming country,” Crispy encouraged visitors to approach locals with understanding and an open mind. “If you do that,” she said, “you’ll see the real beauty of this place and the kindness of its people.”

She ended her message on a gracious note, wishing the tourist better experiences in the future and hoping her next travels would be smoother and filled with positive connections.

Although the tourist has yet to respond publicly, the exchange has reignited wider discussions online about the role of English in global travel—and the expectations travelers bring with them when visiting countries where English isn’t the main language.