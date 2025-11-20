Thai army hits back at Cambodia’s abuse claims, calls allegations a coordinated ‘media attack’

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is speaking out forcefully after a wave of accusations from Cambodian authorities and human rights groups, insisting the claims—ranging from physical assault to sexual violence against migrant workers—are entirely fabricated and designed to damage Thailand’s reputation.

The allegations, which surfaced between Nov 17 and 18, accuse seven Thai rangers of detaining and abusing a group of Cambodian migrant workers in Battambang province, just across the border.

Major General Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesperson, said the moment the reports appeared, commanders ordered patrol units along the border to retrace their steps and account for every officer on duty. Teams from the Burapha Task Force in Sa Kaeo, along with Royal Thai Navy units in Chanthaburi and Trat, were instructed to verify whether anything resembling the alleged incident had occurred.

“After thoroughly questioning all rangers and patrols on duty the night of November 15, there was no incident matching the accusations, nor were any arrests of a group of 13 migrant workers made,” Winthai said, stressing that no group of 13 migrant workers was detained at any point.

Thai officials say the way the story spread raises red flags.

Multiple Cambodian ministries, labour groups, and NGOs released statements almost simultaneously, all repeating the same account without offering evidence or reaching out to Thai authorities for confirmation. In Bangkok, it looked far too coordinated to be a coincidence.

“This has all the hallmarks of a planned media attack,” the RTA said in a statement. “The same unverified narrative is being pushed from several fronts, with no attempt at bilateral verification. It appears designed to frame Thai soldiers and damage our reputation on the global stage.”

Another point of contention: Cambodia’s claim that the alleged victims were quietly sent home before the story went public. Thai officials say that the move prevented them from confirming identities, offering medical or legal assistance, or examining the site of the supposed attack—basic steps in any cross-border investigation.

On its Army Spoke Team Facebook page, the RTA emphasised that its forces operate under strict discipline and respect for human rights. Some Thai officials also suggested the uproar may be linked to pressure Cambodia is facing at home, pointing to ongoing controversies over landmine clearance and cyber scam networks.

In response to Cambodian accusations that Thailand is distorting the truth, Winthai pushed back firmly: “Truth must be proven with forensic evidence, not through a chorus of unverified accusations.”

Thailand is urging Cambodia to step back from what it describes as “hostile tactics” and return to solving problems through direct, honest talk between the two neighbours.