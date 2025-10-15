// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
China Boeing 747 parked at airport terminal
International
2 min.Read

Tensions soar in the skies: Chinese airlines push back against US over Russia airspace ban

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

WASHINGTON: In a growing dispute that could disrupt international travel during the busy holiday season, major Chinese airlines are urging the US government to back off a proposed ban that would block them from using Russian airspace on flights to the United States.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) introduced the proposal last week, arguing that Chinese carriers have an “unfair competitive advantage”. Since the war in Ukraine began, American and other Western airlines have been barred from Russian skies—forcing them onto longer, more expensive routes. Chinese airlines, meanwhile, have continued to fly over Russia, cutting hours off their journeys and gaining ground in the competitive trans-Pacific market.

Now, six Chinese carriers—including Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern—have formally objected to the plan. China Eastern warned that the proposed restrictions could add two to three hours to some of its busiest US routes, driving up fuel costs and increasing the chance of missed connections.

China Southern estimated that if the rule takes effect, at least 2,800 passengers could face flight cancellations or rebookings between Nov 1 and Dec 31—right in the heart of the holiday rush. “This could seriously jeopardise holiday travel plans for thousands,” the airline said.

On the US side, United Airlines is pushing for even stricter rules. It wants the Trump administration to expand the ban to include Hong Kong-based carriers like Cathay Pacific, which also continue flying over Russia on U.S.-bound routes. United says it’s effectively been shut out of restarting non-stop China service from key hubs like New York, Washington, and Chicago, while competitors still benefit from faster paths.

The tensions date back to March 2022, when the US barred Russian airlines from flying in American airspace in response to the Ukraine invasion. Russia responded by blocking US and European carriers from its skies—but did not extend that ban to Chinese airlines. That exception has helped Chinese carriers quickly regain international traffic as global travel rebounds.

China’s Foreign Ministry has criticised the US proposal, warning that such a move could hurt already fragile US-China relations and limit “person-to-person exchanges”.

Back home, US airline industry groups are split. Airlines for America, which represents carriers like American, Delta, and United, supports the effort to level the playing field—but also cautions against retaliatory moves that might create further disruption. The group urged the DOT to match flight capacity to actual demand, hinting that limits shouldn’t go too far.

With this development, travellers across the Pacific are left in limbo, facing the possibility of longer flights, fewer options, and more uncertainty.

