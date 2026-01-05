// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 5, 2026
A glimpse of the Thai-Cambodian border
Asia
1 min.Read

Tensions flare on Thai-Cambodian border as both sides trade accusations

By JARA CARBALLO

THAILAND/CAMBODIA: Thailand has accused Cambodia of breaking international and humanitarian laws, even as it faces what it calls unfounded claims from Phnom Penh.

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee, director of the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation, said Cambodian troops crossed into Thai-controlled areas just before the Dec 27 ceasefire, violating international law and the UN Charter.

He added that Cambodian forces had set up troops, weapons, and military supplies in civilian areas, putting local residents at risk. “Using civilians as human shields is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” ACM Prapas said. Thailand reported that homes, schools, and other community buildings were damaged, describing the attacks as direct hits on everyday life.

“These ongoing provocations, including cross-border firing and ceasefire violations, endanger peace and make it harder to resolve conflicts peacefully,” the press centre said, also noting Cambodia’s failure to recover its fallen soldiers.

ACM Prapas emphasised that Thailand has followed humanitarian norms throughout the clashes. “Modern conflicts are not just about troops and guns — they’re also about information,” he said. “We need facts, not rhetoric, to guide the international community.”

On the other side, the Royal Thai Army dismissed Cambodia’s latest claims that Thai soldiers had entered and occupied four Cambodian provinces.

Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said Cambodia’s January 2 protest note stemmed from long-standing confusion over where the border lies. He insisted that Thai forces remain within their own territory. “All areas under Thai control are indisputably part of Thailand,” Maj Gen Winthai said. “Repeated misinterpretations by Cambodia have led to unnecessary border incidents.”

The situation highlights the delicate state of peace along the Thai-Cambodian frontier, where historical disputes and recent troop movements continue to create tension — and uncertainty — for the people living in these border regions.

