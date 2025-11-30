// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, November 30, 2025
25.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Military junta in Myanmar (YouTube screengrab / Behind The News)
Asia
2 min.Read

Tens of thousands detained ahead of Myanmar military-backed vote, UN warns of deepening crisis

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

The UN is raising urgent concerns as Myanmar’s military authorities press ahead with elections set for Dec 28—an event officials say is unfolding under a cloud of fear, violence and the silencing of whole communities. Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN human rights office (OHCHR), described a country where the ballot box no longer represents a choice but a command. With major political parties banned and more than 30,000 people—including elected officials—still imprisoned since the 2021 coup, the vote is widely seen as a performance rather than a path back to democracy.

For ordinary people, the election does not promise stability. Instead, it threatens to make everyday life even more dangerous. Laurence stressed that what Myanmar truly needs is not hurried polling stations, but peace, safety and access to humanitarian aid—needs overshadowed by the military’s drive to project legitimacy.

Repression behind the rhetoric

Speaking from Bangkok, James Rodehaver, who leads OHCHR’s Myanmar team, described a country squeezed between two forms of pressure: the military pushing civilians to vote and armed opposition groups urging them not to. Many people feel trapped—afraid of retaliation, no matter what they choose.

See also  Mahathir, US VP Pence, other leaders at ASEAN take Aung San Suu Kyi to task over Rohingya crisis

The junta’s claim that it has pardoned 4,000 political prisoners has brought little comfort. Only a fraction of those people—about 550—have actually walked out of detention. Some who were released were reportedly rearrested soon after. Meanwhile, the military is detaining more people under newly created “election protection rules.”

The repression is not abstract—it has faces and names. Three young people were sentenced to 49 years in prison for nothing more than hanging posters showing a bullet-shot ballot box. And as the military rolls out an electronic-only voting system, paired with sweeping surveillance powered by artificial intelligence and biometric tracking, many fear the ballot will no longer be secret—or safe.

At the same time, humanitarian needs are growing. Civilians are being pushed back into unsafe villages just to cast votes, even as the military continues blocking aid from reaching conflict-hit areas. About 23,000 people remain in detention despite having committed no recognisable crime. Yet the junta insists the country is stabilising—an assertion flatly contradicted by the UN Secretary-General, who has warned that elections like these could deepen exclusion and instability.

See also  Rebecca Lim and Pierre Png reunite for new TV drama series

A charade exposed: Calls for global rejection

The UN’s independent expert on Myanmar, Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews, has delivered a blunt message to the world: do not legitimise this election. In his October 2025 report to the General Assembly, Andrews described the planned vote as a “charade” and urged governments to reject it outright.

According to Andrews, the military’s recent tweaks to institutions are simply cosmetic. The real structure of power—firmly in the hands of generals—remains untouched. Key opposition leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, continue to languish in prison. At least 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy, have been dissolved. Harsh new laws criminalise dissent and clamp down on online expression, while large regions of the country lie outside the military’s control, making a credible nationwide election impossible.

“Elections on the junta’s terms will only deepen division and fuel further violence,” Andrews warned. He added that while the people of Myanmar are likely to reject the results entirely, the military’s real aim is to persuade foreign governments to accept its narrative.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Twelve migrant workers arrested in overnight CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory

SINGAPORE: Twelve male foreign nationals were arrested for suspected...

EWL shutdown between Bedok–Tampines and Tanah Merah–Expo begins for 10-day track works

SINGAPORE: Track works to connect the East–West Line (EWL)...

Authorities nab 15 drivers for illegal ride-hailing in islandwide enforcement

SINGAPORE: Fifteen drivers have been caught offering illegal ride-hailing...

LTA to refund road tax to 1,700 diesel GPV owners after discovering rate discrepancy

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be refunding...

Business

GIC more than doubles office space in move to Tokyo’s main financial district

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC is moving to a...

Could Singapore’s next economic leap come from cities abroad?

Singapore’s rise from trading port to a financial powerhouse...

Executive flats in Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok fetch record resale prices over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: The property portal 99.co reported earlier this week...

Condo resale prices rose 1% MoM despite fewer units sold in October

SINGAPORE: Condo resale prices rose 1% month-on-month (MoM) and...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //