Tennis star Naomi Osaka is launching her own skincare line

Products include must-have moisturiser with blue-light protection

Naomi Osaka is launching her new skincare line. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Tennis star Naomi Osaka will be launching her own skincare line soon. According to Business of Fashion, the skincare line is specifically designed for people of colour.

The reigning champion of the US Open and the Australian Open stayed true to her roots when she named her brand Kinló. Kin means “gold” in Japanese and ló means “gold” in Haitian Creole. And the best thing about the skincare line is that every product will cost US$20 (about S$27) or less.

According to Buzzfeed, Osaka’s skincare line will feature only five products when it launches this fall. The collection includes a protective body spray, restorative lip balm and restorative eye cream. It is reported that a must-have item to buy would be Kinló’s tinted SPF 40 moisturiser with blue-light protection, which is ideal for those days you are working long hours on your computer or cannot seem to get away from your phone.

Naomi Osaka’s new skincare line is specially designed for people of colour. Picture: Instagram

The collection also features another moisturiser with a tinted SPF 50 for those who like to replace their foundation with a light coverage sunscreen.

Born on October 16, 1997, Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player. Osaka has been ranked No 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and is the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open. Her seven titles on the WTA Tour also include two at the Premier Mandatory level.

At the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open, Osaka won her first two Grand Slam singles titles in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments. She is the first player to achieve this feat since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. Osaka also became the first woman to win successive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015./TISGFollow us on Social Media

