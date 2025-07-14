‘Tennis keeps surprising me’ — Iga Swiatek surprised to win 2025 Wimbledon title

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Iga Swiatek is the 2025 Wimbledon champion after she delivered a commanding win over Amanda Anisimova at the finals, finishing the match with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour.

This is the first time since 1911 that a Wimbledon champion won a match with a “double bagel” score on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Previously, Swiatek also secured a 6-0 score win in her semi-final match over Belinda Bencic. With these impressive results, she claimed the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish.

Swiatek is the first Polish athlete to win a singles title at Wimbledon. She is also the first woman to win her first six Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1992.

Truly, Swiatek’s performance captivated many tennis fans around the world, given that, before this season, she had never gone past the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

With her win, Swiatek admitted: “Being Wimbledon champion sounds amazing and pretty surreal. I’m appreciating every minute. I’m proud of myself because who would have expected that?”

She added: “Tennis keeps surprising me and I keep surprising myself.”

Swiatek’s athletic performance

Swiatek’s score at the finals was unexpected. She was not confident about her game at Wimbledon, unlike at the French Open, where she played with far greater confidence.

“The fact it’s on grass, this makes it even more special and more unexpected, so the emotions are bigger. At Roland Garros, I know I can play well… Here I wasn’t sure and I had to prove that to myself. I’m not going to rank [my Grand Slams]… Here and the US Open feel better because no one expected them. It was just good tennis. There wasn’t any baggage on my shoulders.”

She arrived in Wimbledon with less pressure on herself, allowing her to play with more freedom, and this made the win even more memorable, especially when she was also presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Princess of Wales.

Swiatek remarked: “On the court, she congratulated me and said some nice stuff about my performance. I didn’t want to make a faux pas. Since I was a kid, I’ve been a big fan of the royals.”

“I had to enjoy playing so well on grass… because who knows whether that will happen again?” Swiatek added.

On social media, Swiatek shared her achievement with a caption: “WHAT? I just can’t wrap my mind around it yet. So, so happy.🌱”

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by saying: “Believe it Iga 🥹 You’re out of this world Champ 🏆,” “Congratulations to you and the entire team! Something I feel like this is just the beginning of the next stage❤ (translated),” “History written before our eyes! A big applause and congratulations👏👏👏 (translated),” and “Congratulations Iga!!! 🥳 It’s a blast! Joy! Awe! What a wonderful story you wrote for Polish tennis🎾🏆👏🔥 (translated).”