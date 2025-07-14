// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/iga.swiatek
Sports
2 min.Read

‘Tennis keeps surprising me’ — Iga Swiatek surprised to win 2025 Wimbledon title

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Iga Swiatek is the 2025 Wimbledon champion after she delivered a commanding win over Amanda Anisimova at the finals, finishing the match with a final scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour. 

This is the first time since 1911 that a Wimbledon champion won a match with a “double bagel” score on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Previously, Swiatek also secured a 6-0 score win in her semi-final match over Belinda Bencic. With these impressive results, she claimed the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish. 

Swiatek is the first Polish athlete to win a singles title at Wimbledon. She is also the first woman to win her first six Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1992. 

Truly, Swiatek’s performance captivated many tennis fans around the world, given that, before this season, she had never gone past the quarterfinals at the All England Club. 

With her win, Swiatek admitted: “Being Wimbledon champion sounds amazing and pretty surreal. I’m appreciating every minute. I’m proud of myself because who would have expected that?” 

See also  Leaked medical details of Chinese table tennis champion Wang Chuqin sparks backlash over ethics

She added: “Tennis keeps surprising me and I keep surprising myself.”

Swiatek’s athletic performance

Swiatek’s score at the finals was unexpected. She was not confident about her game at Wimbledon, unlike at the French Open, where she played with far greater confidence.

“The fact it’s on grass, this makes it even more special and more unexpected, so the emotions are bigger. At Roland Garros, I know I can play well… Here I wasn’t sure and I had to prove that to myself. I’m not going to rank [my Grand Slams]… Here and the US Open feel better because no one expected them. It was just good tennis. There wasn’t any baggage on my shoulders.” 

She arrived in Wimbledon with less pressure on herself, allowing her to play with more freedom, and this made the win even more memorable, especially when she was also presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Princess of Wales. 

Swiatek remarked: “On the court, she congratulated me and said some nice stuff about my performance. I didn’t want to make a faux pas. Since I was a kid, I’ve been a big fan of the royals.”

See also  Petra Kvitova to make tennis comeback after 15-month maternity break

“I had to enjoy playing so well on grass… because who knows whether that will happen again?” Swiatek added. 

On social media, Swiatek shared her achievement with a caption: “WHAT? I just can’t wrap my mind around it yet. So, so happy.🌱” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iga Świątek (@iga.swiatek)


Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by saying: “Believe it Iga 🥹 You’re out of this world Champ 🏆,” “Congratulations to you and the entire team! Something I feel like this is just the beginning of the next stage❤ (translated),” “History written before our eyes! A big applause and congratulations👏👏👏 (translated),” and “Congratulations Iga!!! 🥳 It’s a blast! Joy! Awe! What a wonderful story you wrote for Polish tennis🎾🏆👏🔥 (translated).” 

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of...

Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

SINGAPORE: After receiving a spate of complaints from newer...

Female motorcyclist injured after car suddenly changes lanes on AYE to avoid stationary car in front

SINGAPORE: A multi-vehicle accident disrupted traffic along the Ayer...

Car drives against traffic on Republic Boulevard, narrowly avoids head-on collision

SINGAPORE: A car was caught on camera driving against...

Business

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

‘Why did HR ghost me after my job interview?’ — Jobseeker asks and gets advice from career coach, who also advises HR to stop...

SINGAPORE: You prepped hard. You nailed the interview. You...

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore