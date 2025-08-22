// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 22, 2025
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

Tennis fans name WTA players who they believe haven't lived up to their potential

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has been home to some of the most talented women athletes in the world of sports. WTA players such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek are some of the renowned names who became an inspiration to many through their skills, determination, and competitive spirits. These athletes’ global performances have captivated the hearts of many fans and greatly contributed to the sport’s popularity. 

However, there are also athletes who are still fighting to be well-known in the tennis world. Consequently, a curious Redditor asked: “Who’s a player on the WTA tour that you think has not achieved their full potential?” 

There were several responses to this question, and one of the athletes mentioned was Croatian player Donna Vekic. One Redditor explained that Vekic could have a better career if she really put in the effort and played more consistently. Another response stated that bringing in a new coach didn’t (and will not) make much difference to her game if she did not work on her attitude. 

See also  Jannik Sinner retains Australian Open crown, defeating Alexander Zverev

In 2024, Vekic had her best Grand Slam performance when she reached the Wimbledon semifinals, where she lost to Paolini. She was also a silver medallist in the women’s singles at the Paris Olympics, where she was defeated by Zheng in the finals. Despite her loss, she claimed the first Olympic medal for Croatia in women’s singles. Read more about Vekic’s athletic performance here

Another athlete mentioned in the responses was Ekaterina Alexandrova. One comment stated: “She has never made a Slam quarterfinal. She only made her first 4th round in a Slam in 2023 (Wimbledon), which is seven years after she made her Slam debut. We all know how sweet she strikes the ball, and she can definitely carry her game across surfaces.” 

Alexandrova’s 2024 season’s high point was reaching the final at Linz, where she lost to Ostapenko. Her best Grand Slam result came last year when she made it to the third round of the US Open, where she lost to Sabalenka. Read more about Ekaterina Alexandrova here

See also  Ilhan Fandi tears up in emotional speech after historic debut with Deinze

One more athlete whose name came up in the discussion was Elena Rybakina. One netizen admitted that she is top-three material alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, but because of her injuries and the pressure, she wasn’t able to consistently play at her level. 

“Rybakina is a complete tennis player with the potential she has; she could have been toe to toe with Sabalenka, but unfortunately, she is far behind,” one response declared. 

Last year, Rybakina reached five finals and won three of them. She took home the titles at Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Stuttgart. She was also runner-up at Doha and Miami. Rybakina also qualified for her second WTA Finals and even beat the world No. 1 player, Sabalenka, during the group stage. Read more about Elena Rybakina’s tennis journey here

