Tengah residents to benefit from extended City Direct Service 674

SINGAPORE: Getting around Tengah is about to get a little easier. City Direct Service (CDS) 674 buses are making more trips during peak hours from Sep 15. “Evening services will also start earlier, making it easier for parents to get home in time for childcare pickup,” acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in a Facebook post.

CDS 674 also added new stops along Tengah Boulevard, covering the recently completed Parc Clover and Parc Woods developments. For families who have just moved in, the expanded route means a quicker and more direct ride to and from the city during busy periods.

Announcing the update, Mr Siow said this is just the beginning; he stated that more bus service enhancements for Tengah are already in the pipeline as the estate continues to grow.

Netizens react to the change

The response online has mostly been positive, with netizens expressing relief and excitement. One Facebook user wrote, “Good to see more bus services being added.” This sentiment shows how commuters often feel that public transport updates directly improve their daily routines. Another kept it short and cheerful with, “Cool!” — a casual but genuine nod. Sometimes, the simplest responses encapsulate what the everyday commuter would feel after receiving such news.

A third chimed in with, “What a good news!” This shows how significant even small transport improvements can feel for those juggling work, childcare, and long commutes.

All in all, these reactions show that residents aren’t just passively noting the changes, but they are also seeing tangible benefits and are openly appreciative when solutions match their real-life needs.

Looking ahead

For Tengah residents, these changes may seem small, but they add up to a smoother, less stressful commute. Whether you’re heading to the office or trying to catch a bus to fetch your kids, changes like this can definitely leave a positive impact.

As more housing projects are completed and the town fills with families, every new bus stop and extended service feels like a step towards a more connected, convenient neighbourhood.

In other words, this isn’t just about buses. It’s also about making sure Tengah feels like home from day one, ensuring that the place doesn’t just live to survive, but is living well.

In other transportation news, SBS Transit has recently announced that they are turning to technology to improve their services by way of Tyre Management System (TMS) automation. These changes are currently run at Seletar and Ulu Pandan Bus Depots.

