Ten vehicles impounded in islandwide operations against illegal cross-border and ride-hail services

SINGAPORE: Commuters who have been tempted by “cheap” or “convenient” cross-border rides might want to think twice. In a recent islandwide operation, 10 vehicles were impounded for offering illegal ride-hail and cross-border transport services. This is part of LTA’s latest effort to crack down on unlicensed drivers operating without proper insurance or approval.

The operations, which were conducted across Singapore, targeted drivers who were offering unauthorised rides, usually through social media or private chat groups. Authorities have stated that the vehicles impounded were not licensed to operate in Singapore and are not covered by insurance. Therefore, if an accident happens, passengers would not be protected.

The news, shared on Senior Minister Sun Xueling’s Facebook page, added that since July this year, a total of 102 vehicles have already been seized under similar operations, showing just how widespread the issue has become.

The coordinated effort also saw collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Taxi Kaki Singapore, and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), with the goal of raising awareness about the dangers of illegal ride services.

To help commuters who genuinely need cross-border transport, ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier have both rolled out legal booking options that allow passengers to get doorstep pickup services for trips into Malaysia. This helped provide a safe and approved alternative for those who need these services.

“Fine the passengers too!” — netizens weigh in

The post has sparked plenty of reactions online, with many netizens calling for tougher measures. Some say that targeting only the drivers isn’t enough, as passengers also fuel the demand for illegal rides.

One commenter wrote, “Riders must, and should be fined, too,” while another echoed, “Please fine the passengers, and this will stop!” Others agreed that “as long as you don’t fine the passengers, the demand will always create the supply.”

These comments reflect a growing sentiment that enforcement should go both ways. The punishment should not just be for those offering illegal services, but also for those who knowingly use them. These comments suggest that these penalties may help deter people from resorting to using these e-hailing services.

Praise for enforcement efforts

Still, many Singaporeans were glad to see authorities taking firm action. Comments like “Well done! Please continue enforcement! There are still many who are willing to risk it!” and “Good job LTA enforcement! Keep it up!” poured in, showing support for the continued clampdown. Some also urged for more checks at land checkpoints, with one netizen saying, “Good job! Please also station LTA officers and check those big MPV vehicles at both our land checkpoints.”

Their feedback highlights how common these illegal services still are, especially for cross-border trips where passengers may be tempted to take shortcuts.

Calls for more action on unsafe vehicles

Beyond illegal rides, some netizens took the opportunity to flag other concerns on the roads. One user commented, “LTA should also do something about those cars with 90% tinted full black to their car screen, and also those with super small number plates. They are a safety hazard to our roads.”

Another added, “Need the LTA to impound more vehicles.” Their comments show that for many Singaporeans, road safety and fair regulation are just as important as convenience.

Illegal rides may save a few dollars, but they come at the cost of safety and legal protection. Ultimately, the risk may be too much compared to the value you get by cheapening out. Your own safety should always be a priority, even if you have to spend a little bit more.

