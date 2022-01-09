Home News Temasek Foundation to distribute new reusable masks, but netizens say distribute ART...

Temasek Foundation to distribute new reusable masks, but netizens say distribute ART kits instead

Photo: Taken from Temasek Foundation

This marks the fifth time Temasek Foundation has distributed free reusable masks, with three rounds in 2020 and one last year.

By Hana O
Singapore – From Jan 10, Singapore residents will be eligible to claim free reusable masks by Temasek Foundation.

Residents are entitled to one free MaskPure AIR+ reusable mask, which can be claimed at vending machines islandwide.

The claiming period will last from Monday (Jan 10) at 10 am to Sunday (Jan 23) at 11:59 pm, said Temasek Foundation in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 6).

The masks will be available in medium and large sizes. Residents can use their NRIC, school smartcard, birth certificate, FIN or any other government-issued ID with a barcode to claim.

Temasek Foundation added in a media release that there is sufficient stock of the free masks; hence there is no need to rush to claim.

“The antimicrobial mask has an N95 filtration middle layer with a Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) of >95 per cent, and is effective at that PFE for up to 30 weeks when rinsed weekly,” said Temasek Foundation.

“It is also more breathable than standard N95 filters and remains breathable even after repeated rinsing.”

The masks are designed by ST Engineering, providing proven N95-grade filtration against PM2.5 and harmful particles and antimicrobial protection against 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria, it noted.

Additional masks may be ordered online at S$13 each from Jan 10 to Jan 22.

“Be sure to find out your size before collecting your masks or ordering more,” Temasek Foundation advised, noting that exchanges or refunds after collection will not be accommodated.

Individuals can check their face mask size here.

Interested residents may order up to five masks per mask type, although it is subject to availability.

This marks the fifth time Temasek Foundation has distributed free reusable masks, with three rounds in 2020 and one last year.

Meanwhile, members from the online community commented on the news, asking if it was possible to distribute Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits instead as these are heavily used for regular testing.

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

They also questioned the efficacy of using reusable masks compared to surgical masks./TISG

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Photo: FB screengrab

Read related: Netizens sympathise with hawkers fined for not wearing masks ‘properly’ even after NEA explains

Netizens sympathise with hawkers fined for not wearing masks ‘properly’ even after NEA explains

