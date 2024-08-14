SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries has announced that it has temporarily suspended operations at its Myingyan Independent Power Plant in Mandalay, Myanmar, due to worsening civil unrest in the region.

The 225-megawatt gas-fired facility, known as Sembcorp Myingyan, is located in Myingyan township, which has been significantly affected by the recent unrest.

The decision to suspend operations was prompted by the deteriorating security conditions in the area, which have become increasingly volatile in recent weeks.

“Sembcorp will look to resume operations at the plant as soon as reasonably practicable once conditions are safe,” the Singapore-based company stated, highlighting its commitment to ensuring the safety of its personnel and infrastructure.

In July, Myanmar’s military government extended the state of emergency by another six months, as reported by multiple media outlets, amid armed rebellion and a struggling economy.

Resistance from various factions within the country continues to rise, reportedly complicating efforts to stabilize the situation.

The situation in Myanmar remains fluid, with companies closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of their operations and personnel.

Japan’s Unicharm Corporation recently discontinued a planned capital increase for its Myanmar unit. The Japanese firm cited difficulties with foreign currency remittance and other adverse business conditions as the primary reasons for this decision. /TISG