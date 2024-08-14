;
Business

Temasek-backed Sembcorp power plant in Myanmar shuts down amid escalating civil unrest

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries has announced that it has temporarily suspended operations at its Myingyan Independent Power Plant in Mandalay, Myanmar, due to worsening civil unrest in the region.

The 225-megawatt gas-fired facility, known as Sembcorp Myingyan, is located in Myingyan township, which has been significantly affected by the recent unrest.

The decision to suspend operations was prompted by the deteriorating security conditions in the area, which have become increasingly volatile in recent weeks.

“Sembcorp will look to resume operations at the plant as soon as reasonably practicable once conditions are safe,” the Singapore-based company stated, highlighting its commitment to ensuring the safety of its personnel and infrastructure.

In July, Myanmar’s military government extended the state of emergency by another six months, as reported by multiple media outlets, amid armed rebellion and a struggling economy.

Resistance from various factions within the country continues to rise, reportedly complicating efforts to stabilize the situation.

See also  Temasek CEO seems to support suggestion that its better not to withdraw CPF savings

The situation in Myanmar remains fluid, with companies closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of their operations and personnel.

Japan’s Unicharm Corporation recently discontinued a planned capital increase for its Myanmar unit. The Japanese firm cited difficulties with foreign currency remittance and other adverse business conditions as the primary reasons for this decision. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Customs crackdown sees 80% spike in fines as over 13,000 travelers hit with $3.47M penalty for duty evasion

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urge Singapore employers to prioritize employee skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Celebrity

G-Dragon shuts down IG rumours: “It’s not me” behind viral Instagram account

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Customs crackdown sees 80% spike in fines as over 13,000 travelers hit with $3.47M penalty for duty evasion

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.3%

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

Singaporean congratulates all HDB owners because “HDB in the 70s cost $10K; today $700K (up 7000%)”

November 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.