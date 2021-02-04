Telok Blangah resident raises 28 pigeons and chickens in HDB corridor

- Advertisement -

Some residents at a Telok Blangah HDB block are concerned after a neighbour started keeping and raising 28 pigeons and chickens in the common corridor outside his unit.

It all started out three years ago when the resident bought a pair of pigeons. The pigeons mated and bred until the 55-year-old ended up with a whopping 22 pigeons to raise.

The resident, a healthcare professional, also took in six chickens that had been abandoned by his friends.

Today, he keeps his 28 birds in 12 iron cages in the common corridor outside. Those who pass by the cages may be fooled into thinking the cages are a cabinet since they are covered by a long cloth – until they hear the cooing and clucking of the birds within.

While the resident keeps two to three pigeons in 10 small cages and the six chickens in two large cages, he also allows the birds to move freely outside the cage. According to the Chinese daily, the corridor has become quite lively after it became home to the birds. The area also attracts wild pigeons who come to grab feed and leave their feces behind.

While some neighbours are indifferent and come to see the birds from time to time, others expressed concern about hygiene and cleanliness.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, told a Lianhe Zaobao reporter: “There are often bird droppings in the corridors, which is very unhygienic. I am a little worried about spreading diseases.”

Another neighbour held a different view. He said, “The cage is usually covered with cloth, and I don’t hear the birds often, so it should be fine.”

The owner of the 28 birds told the Chinese daily that no one has raised any complaints to him and that some neighbours even come over the visit his birds. Despite this, he has promised to stop the birds from breeding and to try controlling the number of birds from growing too big.

