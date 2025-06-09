Teen motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning collision with bus on Lim Chu Kang Road

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving a bus and a motorcycle occurred in the early hours of the morning on Jun 5 along Lim Chu Kang Road, resulting in serious injuries to a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

According to a video shared on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page, the bus was in the process of turning when the incident took place.

The footage suggests that the bus driver may not have noticed the motorcycles approaching at speed, which likely contributed to the collision. The impact was so strong that it caused significant damage to the motorcycle and threw the rider to the ground.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. The motorcyclist lost consciousness following the crash and was immediately taken to the National University Hospital for treatment.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested the 58-year-old male bus driver on suspicion of negligent driving causing serious injury. Investigations are ongoing.