Teen among 268 suspects nabbed in island-wide crackdown on scams costing victims over S$4.6 million

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old is among 268 people arrested in a large-scale police operation targeting a web of scams that have left victims out of pocket by more than S$4.66 million.

The Singapore Police Force announced on Thursday (Dec 4) that the suspects — 177 men and 91 women, aged 15 to 78 — are believed to be connected to more than 800 scam cases. From e-commerce cons and fake job offers to impersonations of friends or government officials, and even fraudulent rental listings, the schemes have taken many forms, but all share one thing in common: they prey on trust.

The two-week crackdown, which ran from Nov 21 to Dec 4, targeted individuals suspected of cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Providing payment services without a licence is punishable by up to three years’ jail and a fine of S$125,000.

New measures introduced under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on Nov 4 mean that scammers, syndicate members, and recruiters now face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, with the maximum increased to 24 strokes for the most serious offences.

Those who help by providing bank accounts, SIM cards, or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane at the court’s discretion.

Scams are increasingly part of daily life in Singapore. Last year, Singaporeans lost a record-breaking S$1.1 billion — the highest annual loss on record.

The police are reminding the public never to let anyone else use their bank accounts, mobile lines, or Singpass credentials. Those who do so could find themselves implicated if the accounts are linked to criminal activity.

Authorities warn that anyone could be a target — or an unwitting accomplice — if they aren’t careful. “Scammers are getting smarter every day,” the police said. “Staying alert is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”