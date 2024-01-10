International

Ted Kennedy allegedly told Trump that Biden was the “dumbest” senator

ByAsir F

January 10, 2024
ted-kennedy-allegedly-told-trump-that-biden-was-the-“dumbest”-senator

Ted Kennedy

Americans are obviously tired with Biden’s rule of America after bringing in large quantities of illegals into the country. This is also coupled with the failure of Bidenomics towards the American people. A video surfaced on X with Trump claiming that Ted Kennedy was allegedly telling him that Joe Biden was the “dumbest” senator. 

Brietbart states, Donald Trump reveals Joe Biden was deemed ‘dumbest’ by Ted Kennedy and Senate peers, criticizing Biden’s vicious circle and lack of intelligence. He accuses Biden’s radical left entourage of potential self-destruction, while underlining Kennedy’s testimony on Biden’s incapacity for complex policy comprehension. 

Trump, pointing out Biden’s public ‘nice’ image, echoes Kennedy’s assertion of Biden’s lack of understanding on intricate issues. Trump further condemns leftist influence on Biden, steering the country and utilizing law enforcement as weapons. 

Ted Kennedy: Biden is the “dumbest” senator 

Many conservatives are upset at hearing this as they feel the media is controlling the entire electoral game. Furthermore, X users feel that the voters should be knowledgeable and informative about their respective candidates to make an appropriate decision. 

 

A video clip on X shows Trump making the claim that Ted Kennedy informed him of Biden’s intelligence. However, liberals are vehemently unhappy with the statement and proceed to post people accusing Trump of being “unintelligent.”

 

Conservatives on the other hand agree with what Ted Kennedy allegedly said. They state that after almost 4 years of having Biden as their President, he has done a colossal amount of errors and mistakes that are costing America a pretty penny. 

Read More News

Court of Appeals rejects Trump’s immunity plea

The post Ted Kennedy allegedly told Trump that Biden was the “dumbest” senator appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s forced to wake up at 5:40am to work without any rest in between and can only sleep at 12-1 am

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Public sector worker says he’s “waiting eagerly for more layoffs” in Singapore if S’poreans don’t “let go of their ego, chasing private sector jobs”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Education

TikTok degree program: Could this be the next “big thing” in the education frontier for Singaporean youth?

October 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.