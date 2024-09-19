SINGAPORE: Tech Week Singapore 2024 will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) this October, bringing together the most influential tech innovators and leaders from around the world. The event will take place at Marina Bay Sands from Oct 9 to 10.

Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, will be the guest of honour at the event.

Other notable attendees of the 10th edition of Tech Week Singapore, according to CloserStill media, are high-profile private companies and government representatives, including those from the Australian High Commission, British High Commission, Embassy of Sweden, and Embassy of Ukraine, among others.

Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director for Exhibitions & Conferences at Singapore Tourism Board, will also attend the event, as stated in Tech Week Singapore’s media release.

The gathering is expected to draw over 25,000 senior IT leaders, featuring over 500 exhibitors and over 600 speakers from prominent organisations like AI Singapore, Google, IMDA, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and the United Nations.

The event will include keynotes, panel sessions, and special conferences that address “critical topics” for businesses and leaders across Asia.

This year, Tech Week Singapore will focus on AI and explore how it’s changing various industries. Keynote sessions and panel discussions will also dive into essential aspects of ensuring AI’s sustainable development amid its growing adoption.

Sandy Kunvatanagarn, Head of Policy for APAC at OpenAI, said, “AI can be a truly transformative technology, with the potential to drive faster economic growth, improve healthcare and education, inspire new scientific discoveries, and open up new horizons for creativity.

Partnerships with both public and private sectors are critical to ensuring AI’s safe development and broad benefit distribution.”

Tech Week Singapore will also host a range of co-located shows, including Cloud Expo Asia, DevOps Live!, Cyber Security World, Big Data & AI World, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo, and Technology for Marketing.

Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok Shop, and other leading companies will also participate in the co-located events.

Aside from sessions by top industry leaders, attendees can enjoy interactive workshops by Google Cloud at the expanded Big Data & AI World and visit country pavilions showcasing local digital transformation initiatives.

Cyber Security World is partnering with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) for the first time to offer its members continuing professional education (CPE) points.

With the growing demand for data centres and solutions driven by AI in APAC, attendees can expect Data Centre World to be bigger and better, with a 75% increase in space and an expanded line-up of exhibitors.

Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for CloserStill Media Asia, stated, “The quality of speakers and attending industry leaders, alongside valuable networking opportunities, primes Tech Week Singapore as a destination where innovation, education, and investment converge to empower businesses.”

He added, “amid rapid technological change, this event continues to be a key platform for ecosystem players and governments to navigate Asia’s tech landscape together.” /TISG

