// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
25.6 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Jetstar Asia
Lifestyle
1 min.Read

Tears, cheers, and one last boarding call: Jetstar’s final flight turns airport into an emotional farewell stage

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: After 21 years of connecting cities and stories across Asia, Jetstar Asia said an emotional goodbye as its final flight landed in Singapore. This marked the end of an era in low-cost aviation.

According to a recent story from Super Car Blondie, the touching conclusion happened on Jul 31 with Flight 3K764 from Manila to Singapore, a three-hour and 40-minute trip that became much more than just another flight. It was history in motion, the last chapter of a story that began in 2004 when Jetstar Asia started as Qantas Airways’ bold move into budget travel.

On board the last flight, passengers received a heartfelt sendoff led by Customer Service Manager Norazman Sapiie. In a moving address from Captain Mark Yeo and the entire crew, Sapiie thanked travelers not only for choosing Jetstar Asia but also for trusting the airline with meaningful moments — from reunions and vacations to farewells and new beginnings.

“Thank you for letting us be part of your journeys, your holidays, your reunions, your beginnings, and your goodbyes,” Sapiie said, his voice heavy with emotion. “You filled not only our seats but our hearts.”

See also  Are Mega Projects iconic or just another white elephant?

Upon arriving at Changi Airport, the Airbus A320 was greeted with a celebration that turned the Arrival Hall into a sea of orange, Jetstar’s iconic color. Helium balloons, posters, rounds of applause, and even a few tears were seen on some passengers’ faces. This was a compliment not just to a business but to the connections it helped build.

Jetstar Asia’s last descent was not into silence but into thankfulness and appreciation. While the airplane may be grounded forever, the memoirs and impression it left behind will continue to grow, and possibly stay in the hearts of constant travelers.

As we say ciao to a familiar name in the skies, we remember Sapiie’s concluding words, a sentiment that remains long after the last landing: “In Jetstar Asia, there is always love.”

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA clears the air on cross-border e-hailing: Only licensed taxis, not Grab-style services

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified that...

Maid says, ‘My employer attached a tracking device on me to track my whereabouts during my day off’

SINGAPORE: In a now “self-destructed” post from the Direct...

Singapore to review Malaysia’s request to start cross-border buses earlier

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed on Aug...

Johor and Singapore explore cross-border e-hailing to ease congestion

MALAYSIA:  A new proposal to introduce cross-border e-hailing services...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore