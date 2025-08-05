Tears, cheers, and one last boarding call: Jetstar’s final flight turns airport into an emotional farewell stage

SINGAPORE: After 21 years of connecting cities and stories across Asia, Jetstar Asia said an emotional goodbye as its final flight landed in Singapore. This marked the end of an era in low-cost aviation.

According to a recent story from Super Car Blondie, the touching conclusion happened on Jul 31 with Flight 3K764 from Manila to Singapore, a three-hour and 40-minute trip that became much more than just another flight. It was history in motion, the last chapter of a story that began in 2004 when Jetstar Asia started as Qantas Airways’ bold move into budget travel.

On board the last flight, passengers received a heartfelt sendoff led by Customer Service Manager Norazman Sapiie. In a moving address from Captain Mark Yeo and the entire crew, Sapiie thanked travelers not only for choosing Jetstar Asia but also for trusting the airline with meaningful moments — from reunions and vacations to farewells and new beginnings.

“Thank you for letting us be part of your journeys, your holidays, your reunions, your beginnings, and your goodbyes,” Sapiie said, his voice heavy with emotion. “You filled not only our seats but our hearts.”

Upon arriving at Changi Airport, the Airbus A320 was greeted with a celebration that turned the Arrival Hall into a sea of orange, Jetstar’s iconic color. Helium balloons, posters, rounds of applause, and even a few tears were seen on some passengers’ faces. This was a compliment not just to a business but to the connections it helped build.

Jetstar Asia’s last descent was not into silence but into thankfulness and appreciation. While the airplane may be grounded forever, the memoirs and impression it left behind will continue to grow, and possibly stay in the hearts of constant travelers.

As we say ciao to a familiar name in the skies, we remember Sapiie’s concluding words, a sentiment that remains long after the last landing: “In Jetstar Asia, there is always love.”