Great Britain’s hopes of advancing to the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers ended with a tough 3-2 loss against Japan. Both teams played a final rubber at the Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Japan, where the hosts claimed victory. Japan now advance to the second round in September.

Meanwhile, Great Britain must win a World Group I tie in September to compete in the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers.

Highlights of the matches

In the opening match, Billy Harris was defeated by Yoshihito Nishioka. However, Jacob Fearnley made a strong debut, securing a win over Kei Nishikori. Britain went 2-1 up when Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury won the doubles, beating Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki.

However, Japan drew level when Fearnley fell to Nishioka. Finally, Japan won the tie 3-2 when Harris lost against Nishikori 6-2, 6-3.

Coach Smith: ‘It’s been a tough challenge’

Great Britain’s Davis Cup captain, Leon Smith, admitted that falling short in this competition was not easy to accept, but the athletes gave of their best. He shared: “Disappointed in losing. Came here, you know, really motivated, thought we had a good opportunity… I’m absolutely delighted with the effort from all the players that are here with us.. They committed to the tie.. It’s been a tough challenge.. They’re a really good team.. Japan.. very very strong… And it went down to a deciding match, and you know, they came out winners… But I’m proud of the guys’ efforts.”

Neal Skupski was happy with his performance regardless of the outcome, gave credit to his teammates, and focused on the upcoming matches in September.

The athlete shared: “Like we said at the start of the week, these boys have put in an amazing effort and gave it their all. They should be really proud of what they’ve done – representing Great Britain, it’s a real honour… Thanks again to Leon for picking us, and hopefully we can build on this and go again in September.”