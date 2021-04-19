Taylor Swift explains why her cat has not been seen lately

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift explained that her cat, Meredith Grey, is not missing but is just “very private”. The singer addressed the fears of her fans that Meredith Grey was missing, saying that the cat is just “a really private little cat”.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said: “We’ve been hearing some rumours on the internet recently. I mean, they’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister … The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken … She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?”

According to Bang Showbiz via 8days.sg, the Love Story hitmaker owns three cats: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin. Swift loves her animals because they are independent and “capable of dealing with their own life”.

Speaking about her pets, she shared: “They’re really great. They’re very dignified. They’re very independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they’ll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it.”

The 31-year-old singer acted in the Cats movie and previously shared that she went to “cat school” for her role. Swift played the flirty feline Bombalurina in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic stage musical.

She said: “I have cats, I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought like I’ve gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool."

