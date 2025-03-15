INTERNATIONAL: A growing trend on TikTok called “task masking” or “fauxductivity” is quickly capturing the attention of workers of all ages. At first glance, it might seem like a new phenomenon, but experts argue that it has existed for decades, even before TikTok and Generation Z.

As employees face the pressures of modern work environments, this trend highlights deeper issues within workplace culture and productivity.

What is task masking?

A recent article from CTVNews refers to “task masking” as pretending to be busy at work without accomplishing anything substantial. Some common forms of task masking include typing furiously on a computer, walking quickly with a laptop in hand, wearing headphones all day, or staring intensely at a screen for hours while mentally disengaged.

Despite appearing productive, employees often go through the motions without actual output.

While it might seem like a modern-day coping mechanism, Gervase Bushe, a professor at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business, points out that task masking has been prevalent for over 40 years. He attributes its growth to factors such as reduced supervision and the increasing role of technology in workplaces, which has led to disengagement among workers.

A culture of disengagement

According to a survey from Workhuman, nearly 48% of managers admit that faking productivity is a common issue in the workplace. The phenomenon doesn’t just affect lower-ranking employees; high-ranking executives are also involved, with 38% of them and 37% of managers confessing to engaging in fauxductivity themselves.

Professor Bushe suggests that this growing trend is a direct result of a disengaged workforce. “Employees don’t care about the success of their organization,” he explains. “They feel no connection to it.” This lack of motivation is compounded by a corporate culture that, rather than fostering genuine engagement, encourages performative productivity, where employees feel compelled to “look busy” rather than actually be productive.

Burnout and the pandemic effect

The rise of fauxductivity is not solely a result of office culture—it is also tied to broader societal pressures. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has reshaped employee attitudes, making many workers feel disillusioned. Bushe attributes part of this shift to the financial strains younger generations face, often overwhelmed by high living costs and limited opportunities for advancement. “The whole idea that I could work really hard, and it just isn’t going to make a difference, has an impact,” he explains.

Additionally, the constant need for employees to perform and account for every moment of their workday through time tracking can exacerbate feelings of burnout, leading to a toxic cycle of stress and fake productivity. The Workhuman survey found that workers not required to track their time were less likely to engage in task masking, suggesting that the pressure to always be “on” plays a crucial role in the phenomenon.

Fostering authentic engagement

To break the cycle of task masking, experts believe that fostering a culture of psychological safety in the workplace is essential. When employees feel comfortable admitting they need a break or are disengaged, it can lead to healthier, more authentic productivity. According to the survey, 54% of workers who are disengaged report simply doing the bare minimum to get through the day. Encouraging open communication and prioritizing employee well-being could be key to reversing the trend of fauxductivity and promoting genuine engagement.

Ultimately, addressing the root causes of task masking requires a shift in how organizations approach employee well-being and motivation. As remote work and digital tools become an integral part of the modern workforce, the importance of human connection and organizational culture has never been clearer.